Arbitration estimates for the Cincinnati Reds, and the payroll questions that follow

In the past we’ve had a Full-Season All-Star team and a Rookie-Level All-Star team, but with the rookie-level only having two teams now instead of four, it kind of defeats the purpose of having a rookie-level only team as everyone would come from one of two of the teams. This year it’s just one team that will be from players from all levels. Performance has been weighted (just in my mind) with the higher the level the performance happened, the more it “matters”.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO