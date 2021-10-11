CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sony Music Bosses Were Informed of Australian Chief’s Abusive Behavior Two Decades Ago, Report Claims

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBH15_0cNpHILq00

UPDATED : Sony Music ’s top executives were informed of abusive behavior by the company’s long-running Australian chief, Dennis Handlin, more than two decades before he stepped down earlier this year, according to a detailed report by the country’s Australian Broadcasting Corporation that aired Sunday.

Handlin — one of the most powerful executives in the country’s music business, who was also chairman of the Australian Recording Industry Association and an Officer of the Order of Australia — and four other top Sony executives left the company earlier this year in the wake of a hard-hitting report called “Beneath the Glass Ceiling” on rampant, long-standing abusive behavior throughout the country’s music industry, including the other major labels.

While much of the information in Sunday’s report had been previously reported, many details were new, including a Sony in-house parody video featuring Handlin dressed as Adolf Hitler in which he raps proudly about the company’s aggressive culture.

The report, which aired on ABC’s “Four Corners” show, states that top Sony Music executives in New York were informed of Handlin’s behavior in 1998 after an incident for which he suspended for a period of time but was then reinstated and became more abusive than ever. At the time Sony Music was under the leadership of Tommy Mottola; Sony Music has had several changes of leadership in the intervening years, with current chairman Rob Stringer taking the helm in 2017.

Contacted by Variety , a Sony rep sent the following statement on Monday: “We take all allegations of bullying, harassment and other inappropriate behavior from our employees very seriously and investigate them vigorously. Only recently did claims surface and we are examining them expeditiously. We are not in a position to comment further on allegations concerning matters which occurred over 20 years ago particularly given that the persons involved at that time are no longer at the company. To the extent these matters have been raised, Sony Music has been reviewing them.”

While reps declined further comment, a source within the company stressed that Sony Music’s top executives had not received any further reports regarding abusive behavior in its Australian office until earlier this year. In late June, Stringer announced that Handlin stepped down on June 25 after 51 years at the company, 37 of which he was the chief executive and chairman.

However, according to the report, the abusive culture that Handlin instilled at the company — aspects of which were widespread in the country’s music industry — was widely known throughout the Australian company and industry. “Four Corners,” citing interviews with more than 100 current and former Sony employees as part of an investigation into “decades of systemic bullying, discrimination and misconduct at the company under Handlin’s toxic regime,” claims that “the company’s global head office knew about the alleged abuse but failed to protect its Australian staff for almost 40 years.”

Handlin’s second-in-command, Sony Music Australia’s former finance director, Alan Terrey, told the outlet, “The thing that has upset most of us … was that [Sony] New York said, ‘Oh, we just found out about this problem, this has just come to light’,” Terrey said. That’s such a load of hogwash.”

Terrey said the company’s top executives were routinely singled out by Handlin and humiliated. “His day-to-day dealings with people were pretty much at the executive level so they’re the people who really copped the abuse and the toxic behavior,” he said. “Occasionally, he would bring some lower minion into a board meeting and absolutely destroy them in front of his superior. But it was meted out to everybody, nobody escaped.”

Longtime company executive Eleanor McKay said she witnessed widespread bullying. “The kindest thing I could say about Denis was that he was sort of an equal opportunity abuser,” she said. “He was as mean to men as he was to women.”

However, another executive, former senior manager Matthew McQuade, said the company’s workplace tolerated “laddish language” and objectifying women.

“I was standing with Denis and he started making sexual comments about an employee I’d just hired … breasts, physique, those sorts of things,” McQuade said. “Four Corners” stated it had confirmed that at least seven women were laid off while on maternity leave over a six-year period up to 2013; all were paid cash settlements.

In a statement to “Four Corners,” Handlin said, “I have always provided support and encouragement to women in the industry and personally championed diversity. I would never tolerate treating women in an inappropriate or discriminatory manner. At any time I was made aware of this sort of behavior I took action to ensure that it was stopped and didn’t occur again.” The report states that by the late 1990s, Handlin’s leadership had resulted in annual staff turnover of up to 50 per cent.

Human resources head Greg Lockhart told “Four Corners” he reported Handlin’s behavior to Sony Music’s global head office in New York multiple times throughout the 1990s, but his concerns were ignored until June 1998, when a visiting U.S. executive also reported Handlin’s conduct. After a request from the global office, Lockhart and three other executives, including Terry, wrote a report which read in part, “Working for Denis in effect means you do not work for Sony Music. You are not a director or manager: you are a servant ‘rewarded’ so long as you serve his, and only his purpose. Life revolves totally around Denis and the ‘cult’ of his personality,” the report stated.

In the report, “common, everyday occurrences” involving Handlin included:

He is abusive daily

Goes into frequent mad rages of screaming and bullying

Purposely sets out to destroy people for power

Constantly humiliates staff in meetings

Enjoys intimidating staff

Cannot treat women as equals

Two pages of the report were dedicated to concerns about Handlin’s drinking habits, including that he was “highly abusive and aggressive to Sony staff and others when he’s drunk.”

Lockhart detailed how Handlin had ordered him to sack people for “not smiling at him”, “not liking the physical look of someone” or “for being pregnant.” He also said, “Such is the level of Denis’ obsession with total control that I have been instructed on a dozen different occasions to have personnel followed by private detectives,” Lockhart wrote.

Handlin was suspended and an investigation was then launched with 10 Australian executives flown to New York for interviews about their experiences, but three months later Handlin returned to his post — for another two decades. Nine of the 10 executives involved in the complaint to Sony’s head office left the Australian company within four years.

Lockhart said he was unconvinced by senior management’s claims of ignorance about Handlin’s behavior and the Australian company’s culture.

“For them to just say, ‘Oh, we found out about it a month ago or two months ago,’ it’s just implausible,” he said. Contacted by Variety , a Sony music source disputed Lockhart’s claims, reiterating that the company is “not in a position to comment further on allegations concerning matters which occurred over 20 years ago, particularly given that the persons involved at that time are no longer at the company.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chloe x Halle, Sterling K. Brown, Andy Cohen to Participate in GLAAD’s Spirit Day

LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD announced a preliminary list of celebrities, shows and networks set to participate in this year’s Spirit Day, the anti-bullying campaign taking place on Oct. 21. Among the names announced are Zuri Adele, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Michael Judson Berry, Michael Bolton, Bob The Drag Queen, Kent...
NFL
Variety

Data: How ‘Squid Game’ Stacks Up Against Netflix’s Top Non-English Titles in the U.S.

The hype surrounding Netflix’s Korean-language thriller series “Squid Game” has been unavoidable in recent weeks. Netflix announced earlier this week that “Squid Game” had Netflix’s biggest-ever series debut. The company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos felt comfortable saying the Korean-language thriller would “for sure” be the streaming service’s “biggest non-English-language show in the world” just 10 days after it debuted on Sept. 17.
TV SERIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
Variety

The Streaming Services Most Vulnerable to a Strike

The threat of a major production stoppage looms as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) negotiates with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for more favorable working conditions. IATSE, a union representing over 150,000 crew members in the U.S. and Canada, is pushing for the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Stringer
Person
Tommy Mottola
Variety

Ex-Sony Music Australia Chief Denis Handlin Stripped of ARIA ‘Icon’ Award Following Revelations

Disgraced Sony Music Australia boss Denis Handlin has had his ‘Icon’ award revoked by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), it was reported today. Once the most powerful man in the Australian music industry, Handlin left the company abruptly in June following a number of allegations regarding his conduct and the “toxic” culture he had presided over. He had been at Sony Music Australia for almost 40 years and was Sony Music’s longest-serving employee globally. Four other employees left alongside him, including Handlin’s son Pat, who was VP of artists and repertoire (A&R). A damning investigative report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC),...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Explosive claims Australia's most powerful music boss who launched Delta Goodrem and Jessica Mauboy presided over a 'toxic culture' and once dressed as a Nazi ... but Kyle Sandilands has a VERY different view

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has come to the defence of ex-Sony boss Denis Handlin, once considered the most powerful man in Australian music, after former and current employees alleged a culture of 'intimidation and abuse' on ABC's Four Corners. As Sony Australia's chairman for 37 years, Mr Handlin helped launch...
MUSIC
Variety

Publishers Ask Copyright Royalty Board for Major Streaming Increase, DSPs Want ‘Smallest Rates in History,’ Fiery Words Ensue

The streaming rates determined by the Copyright Royalty Board every five years are an always-contentious situation pitting the major streaming services against music publishers, and the battle over the rates between 2023 and 2027 is no exception. That battle heated up this week when Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Pandora and Google filed documents with the CRB this week suggesting rates for the forthcoming period, provoking howls of outrage from the National Music Publishers Association, which has proposed a much higher rate. While specifics have not yet been announced, NMPA president/CEO David Israelite calls them “the lowest royalty rates in history.” Billboard and Music Business Worldwide report that the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abuser#Sony Music Australia#Sony Music#The Order Of Australia#Abc
nickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance: The Real Reason Jon Walters' Visa Got Denied

Watching "90 Day Fiance," it's easy to think that the K-1 visa process is always easy. After all, most couples who apply for the visa are approved and successfully bring their fiance's to the U.S. However, that certainly wasn't the case for "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" alums Jon and Rachel Walters. Not only did they run into some serious delays in their visa process, but they were also flat out denied visa approval at the U.S. Embassy.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Vivendi Takes Stake in ‘Legends of the Pharaohs’ Producer Pernel Media – Global Bulletin

INVESTMENT Media group Vivendi has acquired a stake in France and U.K. headquartered Pernel Media, the independent production company behind “Legends of the Pharaohs,” “The Real War of Thrones,” “Wheeler Dealers France,” “Attila’s Forbidden Tomb” and “Ancient Superstructures. Pernel will remain an autonomous entity led by Samuel Kissous and will keep expanding the range of broadcast partners and platforms it is working with in France and internationally. The company goal aims to accelerate its international business, consolidate factual output with premium global series, and firm up its scripted projects. As part of the financing restructure, previous shareholders Alliance Entreprendre and Odyssee Venture are exiting...
BUSINESS
Variety

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Musical ‘Invincible’ Gets L.A. Industry Presentation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Invincible: The Musical,” Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Broadway-bound show based on “Romeo and Juliet,” will have an invite-only industry presentation at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles Nov. 10-12. Named for Benatar’s famous 1985 single, “Invincible” features music from both Benatar and Neil Giraldo, with book by Bradley Bredeweg, direction by Scott Schwartz, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Grant, orchestrations by Neil Giraldo and music direction and arrangements by Jesse Vargas. Jamie Cesa and Bel Chiasso Entertainment are the producers. The musical follows two star-crossed lovers searching for peace in 21st century Verona as the newly elected chancellor Paris sets...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Australia
Variety

Billy Porter Signs With Island U.K./ Republic Records (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor-singer Billy Porter has inked a new deal with Island Records (U.K.) and Republic Records (U.S.) and is kicking it off with a new single called “Children” that will drop at 12 a.m. ET tonight (Oct. 14). “Children” is a dancefloor-ready track co-written with veteran British songwriter MNEK (H.E.R., Dua Lipa) and Little Mix’s Jade Thirwell. Speaking about the inspiration behind the track Billy says, “It’s a song that is inspired by my life and everything I’ve gone through to get here.” “Music is my first love,” he continued. “I grew up singing in the church. When I first put...
MUSIC
Variety

Duran Duran at 40: Nick Rhodes Reflects on Group’s Evolving Fanbase, ‘Under the Volcano’ Doc, New Album ‘Future Past’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the eponymous debut release of Duran Duran, with the iconic group also dropping its 15th studio album, “Future Past,” on Oct. 22. The aptly titled collection is referential of Duran Duran’s signature sounds, teased out by producer-of-the-moment Erol Alkan. Italian disco and EDM composer Giorgio Moroder lends a hand on a couple of songs, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon brings his inventiveness to the mix. Featured guests on the album include Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll and Japanese band Chai. Duran Duran co-founder and resident tech visionary/image consultant Nick Rhodes talks then and now with Variety. What are your thoughts about “Duran Duran” and...
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles Land on TikTok With Dozens of Songs

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group. Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
idownloadblog.com

Apple Music appears to be coming soon to Sony’s PlayStation 5

Apple remains the same company in the grand scheme of things, focusing almost entirely on its first-party ecosystem above all else. However, with some aspects of the business there is some branching out. For instance, Apple Music is not just an Apple-only experience, with a popular enough Android app out there in the world as well. And it looks like it’s coming soon to another platform as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Sharon D Clarke, Ron Cephas Jones and Michael Urie On Bringing Back Broadway

Broadway icons Sharon D Clarke of “Carolina, or Change,” joined by Michael Urie from “Chicken and Biscuits” and Ron Cephas Jones from “Clyde’s” for the Storytellers Panel. Part of the Variety Legit!: The Return to Broadway program, presented by City National Bank, the trio discussed show openings, the recent Tony Awards as well as life during and after the pandemic for a working actor with Variety host Gordon Cox.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Beanie Feldstein On Playing Fanny Brice: I’ve Always Been Nervous But ‘Funny Girl’ Takes It To A Different Level

Claudia Eller offered an intimate conversation with actress Beanie Feldstein, who will take on the legendary role of Fanny Brice in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl”. The role made famous by Barbra Streisand marks Feldstein’s long-awaited return to Broadway since her recent run with Bette Midler in “Hello Dolly.”. The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

36K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy