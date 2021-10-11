Raiders RT Brandon Parker struggles in Week 5 start

The Raiders have a major problem on the offensive line and they are trying everything to fix it.

After a rough performance against the Chargers, the coaching staff thought the best plan of action was to move Alex Leatherwood from right tackle to right guard on a short week. That meant that Brandon Parker would get the start, facing Khalil Mack.

Unfortunately, that matchup went about as expected in Week 5. Parker graded out as the team’s worst player against the Bears, according to Pro Football Focus. Parker allowed three pressures, three hurries and was penalized three times.

In fairness to the Raiders, Leatherwood did perform better at guard on Sunday than he did in any game at tackle this season. He was still penalized twice, giving him eight penalties on the year. But his ability to open holes in the run game makes him a natural fit at guard.

Still, this is an offensive line that is performing like they traded away three starters this offseason. The hope is that they can improve as the season goes on, but the overall faith that it will happen is starting to fade. The Raiders don’t have the talent on this unit like they did last year.