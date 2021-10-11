CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Socceroos meet Japan with chance to capitalise on old foes’ worrying dip in form | John Duerden

By John Duerden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVAtm_0cNpH9UY00

Australia’s famous win in Kaiserslautern in 2006 was painful for Japan, but the Socceroos could take these two side’s rivalry to another level on Tuesday, when they have an opportunity to blast a massive hole in the Samurai Blue’s chances of even reaching the World Cup. Few would have predicted that, heading into the fourth game of this phase of qualification, Australia could open up a nine-point lead over the team long regarded as Asia’s best.

They are not looking like that at the moment. Japan may have reached double figures against Mongolia and Myanmar in the previous rounds but so far in this stage, from which just the top two teams in the group automatically qualify for the tournament in Qatar, they have scored just one goal in three games.

Related: Record-breaking Socceroos get job done to stay on course for World Cup | Joey Lynch

That solitary strike was enough to beat China, though the Chinese are kicking themselves for paying the four-time Asian champions too much respect and not getting at them as much as they should. That was a welcome win for Japan as it was sandwiched between 1-0 defeats at home to Oman in September and Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The first was a shock, but deserved The second was less surprising, but still deserved. In both, Japan were uncharacteristically sloppy with and without the ball and they were punished for their mistakes.

“We got tired and lost our rhythm, that’s when they capitalised and scored,” coach Hajime Moriyasu said after the loss at King Abdullah Sports City. “If we don’t give up, I believe we can still win a ticket to the World Cup.”

Recent results mean that Moriyasu cannot think that far ahead. Before Thursday there were growing concerns that the man who led Sanfrecce Hiroshima to three J-League titles between 2012 and 2015 was not the right person to take a talented national team to the upper echelons of world football. Now there are concerns they won’t get to the World Cup at all.

The lack of in-game management is also grating. The coach, more pragmatic than progressive, says he trusts his players to make the necessary adjustments inside the 90 minutes but there has not been much evidence of that. Had the visibly tired and struggling Gaku Shibasaki been withdrawn two minutes before his wayward backpass led to Saudi Arabia’s goal, and not two minutes after, then the match could have ended differently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NclaH_0cNpH9UY00
Japan players applaud fans after the defeat to Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

It has been pointed out in the Japanese media that despite there being more and more top-class players with top-class experience – Takumi Minamino, Kyogo Furuhashi and Takehiro Tomiyasu belong to Liverpool, Celtic and Arsenal respectively, while the leagues of Germany, Spain, Italy and France are also represented – results and performances are getting worse. Unsurprisingly, questions have been asked as to whether this overwhelmingly Europe-based squad needs a coach who has similar international experience. The hashtag “fire Moriyasu” has been trending on social media. Even the coach’s supporters have admitted that he has not been getting the best out of his players.

Kozo Tashima, the genial chairman of the Japan FA, is sticking by his man for now. “If we beat Australia then the group will be wide open,” he said. “We hope that the whole of Japan will support the team and so we can get that place at the World Cup. We have to stay positive as there are still seven games remaining.” Fans have pointed out that he said something similar about being nine games left after the Oman loss. Tashima remembers 2010 when there was a push to change Takeshi Okada before the World Cup. The JFA resisted and Okada took the team to within a penalty shootout of the quarter-finals. Despite that, if Japan fail to win on Tuesday it is unlikely Moriyasu will be in charge for the trip to Vietnam next month. Already potential replacements are being discussed.

His Australian counterpart Graham Arnold is in the opposite situation, arriving in Saitama on the back of 11 successive wins and with a team buzzing with belief. But it goes without saying that while Japan may be wounded, they are still dangerous with a strength in depth unmatched in Asia. There will be determination to start well but while the Socceroos may prefer to attack a vulnerable defence and chip away at a brittle confidence, perhaps it will be better to sit back for the opening period and frustrate the home team.

For the visitors, a draw would be a good result but a win would be one for the ages, leaving Japan with a gap that they would not be able to overturn. It would not only put one Australian foot in Qatar, a place where the Socceroos have looked comfortable so far in qualification, but it would also inflict a historic and heartbreaking defeat on a big rival, one to put that sunny day in Kaiserslautern in the shade.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Chinese#Asian#King Abdullah Sports City#J League
realcleardefense.com

Meet Japan’s New PM

Although no major shifts are expected in Japan’s foreign policy, there exist possibilities of some new policy orientations. The United States is sure to remain the key security ally, the hard-line policy on China will continue, the free and open Indo-Pacific narrative will be strengthened and closer relationships with key partners such as Australia and India will be maintained with ASEAN centrality. Kishida prefers greater spending on defence in order to increase Japan’s capability, such as its missile strike ability. He also supports Taiwan’s membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – a stance sure to irritate China.
WORLD
St. Albans Messenger

From Shanghai to the Green Mountains: Meet John Muldoon

ST. ALBANS CITY — Leaving Shanghai on the brink of a pandemic with your first child on the way isn’t how most educators make their way to the Maple Run Unified School District. But it’s how John Muldoon, the new assistant superintendent and his family became new Vermonters in July...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
thehighlandsun.com

Live: Socceroos take on Oman in Doha

The Socceroos are looking to become the first nation to win 11 consecutive matches in a single campaign when they take on Oman in their home away from home in Qatar. Follow all the action from Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium in our live blog. Live updates. Just nowThu 7 Oct...
WORLD
Sporting News

Socceroos 1-2 Japan: Australia suffer late loss in World Cup qualifying

Japan have edged past the Socceroos 2-1 in an entertaining World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night. Ao Tanaka opened the scoring after just eight minutes for the Blue Samurai, who had lost two of their last three matches. Australia were sluggish early on but found an equaliser through an Ajdin...
SOCCER
thehighlandsun.com

Live: Socceroos fall behind to early Japan goal

The Socceroos will take a giant step towards qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup — if they can get past Japan in Saitama this evening. A win will give Graham Arnold’s team a 12th-straight qualification win and leave the Blue Samurai, who have won just once in three matches, in serious trouble.
WORLD
AFP

Morgan, Kohli target T20 World Cup title legacy

Five years after losing a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final to the West Indies, Eoin Morgan's England start as narrow favourites in their bid to become double world champions despite the absence of Ben Stokes. Morgan's team will, however, be without Stokes and Jofra Archer, who played a key part in their one-day World Cup triumph, but vice-captain Jos Buttler insists the team is "certainly one of the favourite teams."
SPORTS
The Independent

Amnesty International demand meeting with Premier League after Newcastle takeover

The Premier League has been urged to meet with Amnesty International after last week’s Newcastle takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.Amnesty UK boss Sacha Deshmukh has written to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters requesting a meeting to discuss proposed changes to the English top flight’s owners’ and directors’ test.A consortium led by Saudi-based Public Investment Fund were given Premier League approval last week to take control of Newcastle, sparking widespread criticism due to the Middle East country’s poor human rights record.Amnesty International described the reported £305million deal as “an extremely bitter blow for human rights defenders”.Deshmukh said: “The way...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy