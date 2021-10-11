Game Of Thrones Fans Won't Want To Miss These New Iron Anniversary Beers

One of the knocks leveled at HBO’s Game of Thrones is that it hurried through its final season, when there was so much story still to explore. A driving storyline in the last season of Game of Thrones was the fall of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), as she finally succumbs to the lure of the throne that once belonged to her family. Daenerys’ decline easily could have filled two seasons, especially if the showrunners used that time to connect dots from her quest back to the history of the House Targaryen. Instead, that thread looks to be picked up and carried by House of the Dragon, a prequel series coming to HBO that just dropped its first trailer.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO