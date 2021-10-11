Marcel Hug, Manuela Schär Win the 2021 Boston Marathon Wheelchair Titles

Due to the pandemic, the 125th Boston Marathon was moved from April to Oct. 11. Race starts in Hopkinton at 9 a.m., with special groups starting at 8 a.m in rolling starts, and ends on Boylston Street in Boston. There is ample space every mile from Hopkinton to Boston for fans to gather and cheer on your journey to Boylston Street. Some of the most famous spots are the Wellesley Scream Tunnel just before halfway; Heartbreak Hill in Newton around Boston College; and the final stretch on Boylston Street before the finish.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO