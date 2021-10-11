CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcel Hug, Manuela Schär Win the 2021 Boston Marathon Wheelchair Titles

By Taylor Dutch
RunnersWorld
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Boston Marathon saw a Swiss sweep in the wheelchair division, as Marcel Hug won the men’s race and Manuela Schär won the women’s race. Both competitors dominated their respective events; Hug finished in 1:18:11, 7:35 ahead of the next closest competitor, and Schär crossed the finish line in 1:35:21 with a 15-minute winning margin to earn her third Boston title. Hug almost broke his course record, but a wrong turn just before the finish line on Boylston Street left him seven seconds shy of the mark.

www.runnersworld.com

