These 5-Ingredient Apple Cookies Will Make You Forget All About Pumpkin Spice
To kick off the start of autumn, you've probably dropped by your local apple orchard and stocked up on a few pecks of the seasonal fruit. But after a few days, you'll likely come to realize that no matter how many apples you snack on, the pile in your fruit bowl isn't shrinking. So how are you supposed to use them up before they start to spoil? Make these five-ingredient cinnamon apple cookies, which are sure to please everyone's taste buds and make your kitchen smell like a legit bakery.www.shape.com
Comments / 0