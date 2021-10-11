CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC South Week 5 review: Panthers are division's only losers of the day

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTKVm_0cNpGcYn00

Unfortunately for the hopeful Carolina Panthers, they’re not playing in the 2019 or 2020 incarnation of the NFC East. This is the NFC South, where the defending Super Bowl champions and the three-time defending division champions are two separate teams that they have to compete with.

And you won’t come out on top in this particular group with the performance and results they ended up getting in Week 5.

Panthers can’t put Eagles away, fall 21-18

Carolina had the visitors in a stranglehold throughout the majority of this one. All that was missing was that one final maneuver, that one finishing move, to put them away.

Well, those birds of war refused to go down for the count. Helped by three interceptions from Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (21-of-37, 177 yards, one touchdown) and a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter, the Eagles stole themselves a victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, was (conversely) clutch. He punched in a 6-yard touchdown run and converted on the succeeding two-point pass to wideout Devonta Smith to give Philly the 21-18 lead they’d end up icing. The two takeaways from Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson and 2.0 sacks by linebacker Haason Reddick, essentially, went in vain.

Falcons leave Jets losers in London

We’ll leave the jokes and puns about London’s favorite hot beverage to somebody else. That’s not our cup of tea.

Instead, we’ll highlight the sharp performance from Matt Ryan that paced his Atlanta Falcons to their 27-20 win over the New York Jets. The 14th-year quarterback completed 33 of his 45 chucks for 342 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

One of those touchdowns found the hands of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts for his first NFL score. He led all receivers with eight catches and 119 yards.

Brady, Bucs dominant in Sunshine State showdown

Speaking of finding hands in the end zone, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did that five times on Sunday. He reintroduced himself to his old AFC East foe Miami Dolphins with 411 yards to go along with those handful of touchdowns.

Wideouts Antonio Brown and Mike Evans were the main beneficiaries of Brady’s bonanza. Brown finished with 124 yards and two scores while Evans went for 113 and two touchdowns of his own.

Running back Leonard Fournette showed out as well in the 45-17 win. The former fourth overall pick amassed 110 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on just 16 touches.

Winston goes four-score in Washington

It wasn’t a full five like Brady, but New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston passed for a chunky touchdown total, too. He ended his afternoon in the 33-22 win with a season-high 279 passing yards and the four scores.

Former Panther Taylor Heinicke didn’t fare nearly as nicely, going fo two picks while completing 21 of his 40 throws. Saints cornerbacks P.J. Williams and Paulson Adebo were the lucky (or skillful) recipients of the gifts.

NFC South Standings through Week 5

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)

t-2. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

t-2. New Orleans Saints (3-2)

4. Atlanta Falcons (2-3)

