CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ardian Buys Adamo Telecom from EQT

swfinstitute.org
 4 days ago

EQT Partners AB, through its EQT Mid Market Europe fund, has agreed to sell 100% of Adamo Telecom Iberia, S.A.U. (Adamo Telecom) to Ardian Infrastructure. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Adamo Telecom is currently the fastest growing and a major open access rural fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) platform in Spain. Adamo Telecom provides fixed broadband and mobile services to approximately 250,000 retail and wholesale subscribers. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The deal is estimated to be valued over 1 billion euros.

www.swfinstitute.org

Comments / 0

Related
swfinstitute.org

ADQ Acquires Remaining 20% Stake in Daman from Munich Re

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. PJSC (ADQ) agreed to acquire the remaining 20% equity stake of The National Health Insurance Company (Daman) from Munich Health, part of Munich Re. A statement released said, Munich Re will still be Daman’s reinsurer and continue its support in delivering healthcare insurance. Daman was formed in 2005 and started operations in 2006 and has more than 2.5 million members.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Mubadala Capital Satiates Appetite with Major Taco Bell Franchisee Acquisition

Mubadala Capital is the Abu Dhabi-based asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company. Mubadala Capital agreed to buy K-MAC Enterprises from Lee Equity Partners Opportunities Fund, L.P. in partnership with the existing management team. K-MAC is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. K-MAC Enterprises was created in 1964 and currently operates...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

TPG Rise Climate and ADQ Invest in Tata Motors New EV Company

Tata Motors formed a new electric vehicles (EV) subsidiary that will require over Rs 16,000 crore of investment in the next five years. TPG Rise Climate, a fund managed by TPG Capital, and Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) will be investing Rs 7,500 crore (around US$ 1 billion) for an 11% to 15% stake in this subsidiary. This is not spinning out the EV business, but forming a new company. Over the next five years, the EV company will create a portfolio of 10 EVs, according to a Tata Motors statement.
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

EQT exits Adamo

EQT is offloading Spanish fibre operator Adamo to a fellow private equity outfit some five years after it bought the asset, and reports suggest it has made a few Euros in the process. EQT Private Equity confirmed that has brokered a deal to sell Adamo Telecom to Ardian Infrastructure, but...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Eqt Partners#Ardian Buys Adamo Telecom#Eqt Partners Ab#Eqt Mid Market Europe#S A U#Adamo Telecom Iberia S A#Eqt Private Equity#Ardian Infrastructure#Inwit#Ewe#Ubs#Allen Overy
martechseries.com

ChrysCapital buys ResultsCX from One Equity Partners

ResultsCX, a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and Fortune-500 companies worldwide, today announced a change in its ownership from One Equity Partners to ChrysCapital. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity advisory firm with a successful track record of investing in technology services, financial services, pharma and consumer services. One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a mid-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe.
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Telecoms company Orange to buy Groupama’s stake in its online banking unit

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s biggest telecoms group Orange said it would buy insurer Groupama’s 21.7% stake in Orange Bank, its online banking unit, and also provide the bank with a 230 million euros ($266.4 million) capital increase. “To strengthen the development of Orange Bank, Orange is continuing to invest in...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

MSD Partners Makes Strategic Investment in Digital Consulting Firm West Monroe Partners

Formed in 2002, West Monroe Partners LLC (West Monroe) is a digital consulting firm with eight U.S. offices and 2,000 employees across the globe. MSD Partners, L.P. signed a deal to make a strategic investment in West Monroe. Chairman & CEO Kevin McCarty and the rest of West Monroe’s senior management team will continue to lead the company following MSD’s investment. Following the investment, which is expected to close in November 2021, MSD Partners will have a 50% ownership stake in West Monroe. The leadership team at West Monroe will remain intact and the company will be jointly governed by a 50/50 split of representatives from MSD and the employee-owners of West Monroe.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

The New Telecom Means New Profits for Operators Featured

Telecom is changing; technologies like 5G, vRAN, and Open-RAN promise to make communications faster, cheaper, more efficient, and more robust, providing services and capabilities that customers and operators could until now only dream of. But advanced telecom isn't just a technology story. For operators, it's also - if not primarily - a financial story. The software-based nature of 5G, vRAN and Open-RAN - where code is divorced from hardware - provides operators with much more flexibility when offering services to their customers.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
swfinstitute.org

Legal & General Agrees £760 Million Buy-In with Sanofi Pension Scheme

Based in Reading, England, the £3 billion Sanofi Pension Scheme insured £760 million in liabilities through a buy-in with Legal & General Assurance Society. The buy-in insured the liabilities of 2,900 retirees, which represents around 25% of all liabilities. The buy-in is Sanofi Pension Scheme’s first risk transfer transaction. Aon...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

New Residential Investment Corp Buys Genesis Capital from Goldman Sachs

New Residential Investment Corp. entered into a definitive agreement to buy Genesis Capital, LLC from affiliates of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Genesis Capital LLC is a business purpose lender (private mortgage lender) that provides innovative solutions to developers of new construction, fix and flip, and rental hold projects. New Residential Investment Corp. is also buying a related portfolio of loans. Genesis is expected to originate approximately US$ 2 billion of loans in 2021 and has originated over 12,000 loans since 2014. Genesis supports developers throughout the property lifecycle, partnering to create value for their long standing and new borrower relationships. New Residential intends for Genesis to operate as an independent subsidiary of New Residential. New Residential intends to finance the transaction with existing cash and committed asset-based financing from Goldman Sachs. Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California, Genesis has 170 employees.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

CDC Group Puts Cash in DP World Platform Targeting African Ports

DP World, which is owned by Dubai World, revealed the creation of an investment platform in partnership with the U.K.’s development finance institution and impact investor CDC Group (CDC). The platform covers a long-term investment period. DP World is contributing its stakes in three existing ports initially and expects to invest a further US$ 1 billion through the platform over the next several years. CDC is committing approximately US$ 320 million initially and expects to invest up to a further US$ 400 million over the next several years. The transaction is subject to certain final regulatory approvals.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Disney+ partners with telecom operators for South Korea launch

SEOUL, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Co. plans to challenge the dominance of Netflix in South Korea by joining hands with the country's top telecom operators ahead of the launch of its streaming service Disney+ on Nov. 12. KT, South Korea's second-largest mobile operator, said Wednesday it had signed...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Breaking down stocks in the broadband, telecom and logistics sector

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, joins 'Power Lunch' in a new series, 'Buy this, sell that,' where Sethi will discuss the stocks he's buying and selling. The DCLA managing partner discusses the telecom services sector and the importance of pricing power in the logistics sector.
STOCKS
rics.org

Why standardised leases can help telecoms talks

Payments guidance and standardised leases can speed up negotiations between landlords and telecoms operators, meaning fewer costly court cases – not to mention better connectivity for communities. With digital connectivity now crucial to every part of our lives, we must remember that we need the mobile digital infrastructure in place...
TECHNOLOGY
swfinstitute.org

On a Friday Request, Robinhood Asks SEC to Approve Accelerate Insider Stock Sales

On October 8, 2021, Robinhood Markets, Inc. requested the U.S. SEC to approve accelerated insider stock sales. The shares being registered were issued through the automatic conversion of Tranche 1 convertible notes in connection with Robinhood’s initial public offering. Robinhood seeks to declare the Resale S-1 effective at 4:30 PM ET on October 13, 2021. Robinhood will publicly announce when sales may be made off the Resale S-1.
STOCKS
irei.com

Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen launch the world’s largest investment platform focused on clean hydrogen infrastructure

Ardian and FiveT Hydrogen have launched a joint venture partnership to create Hy24, the world’s largest investment platform focused on clean hydrogen infrastructure. With a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) equity fundraising target for its first fund, Hy24 will invest in projects that are critical to global decarbonization. Hy24 plans to bring together additional international institutional investors and industrial companies to provide scale and investing capability for hydrogen projects around the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy