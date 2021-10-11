Ardian Buys Adamo Telecom from EQT
EQT Partners AB, through its EQT Mid Market Europe fund, has agreed to sell 100% of Adamo Telecom Iberia, S.A.U. (Adamo Telecom) to Ardian Infrastructure. Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Adamo Telecom is currently the fastest growing and a major open access rural fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) platform in Spain. Adamo Telecom provides fixed broadband and mobile services to approximately 250,000 retail and wholesale subscribers. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The deal is estimated to be valued over 1 billion euros.www.swfinstitute.org
Comments / 0