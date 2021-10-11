CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ben Stiller Signs With UTA

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8DYp_0cNpGI6N00
Ben Stiller Courtesy of Getty Images for Carnival In Cannes

Ben Stiller and his Red Hour production banner have signed with UTA in all areas.

Stiller’s credits include major feature franchises like Meet the Parents, Night at the Museum, the animated Madagascar films and Zoolander, as well as critically acclaimed indies like Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories. Stiller’s global box office total is nearing $3 billion in ticket sales.

The Red Hour banner, which Stiller launched in 1988, has credits that include Tropic Thunder, the Zoolander films and Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, the latter of which earned Stiller a DGA award. Upcoming projects include Home for NBC, which Stiller will direct and executive produce, and High Desert for Apple TV+.

The multihyphenate is currently in postproduction on the Apple workplace thriller Severance, which he directs and executive produces.

Stiller was repped by UTA earlier on in his career and is rejoining the agency from WME. He will continue to be represented by ID-PR and Gang Tyre.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Ben Stiller and Production Company Red Hour Reunite With UTA

Ben Stiller and his production company Red Hour are signing with UTA in all areas, the agency announced Monday. Stiller was previously represented by WME. The signing is a reunion for UTA and Stiller after he was previously repped by the agency earlier in his career. Stiller is currently in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Common Joins Apple Series ‘Wool’

Common has joined the cast of the “Wool” series adaptation at Apple. The show is based on the Hugh Howey novel series of the same name. Common will star alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo. “Wool” is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Common will appear in the role of Sims, the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security. In addition to his highly...
TV & VIDEOS
The News-Gazette

Tricia Stiller/review | 'Playing God' an eerie thriller

As the house doors open, a haunting music loop sets the appropriately eerie tone for the debut of emerging playwright Felix Crim’s psychological drama, “Playing God,” which began its limited run Thursday evening at Parkland Theatre’s Second Stage. Crim, a second-year student and theater major, draws on his penchant for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Melissa Leo Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Melissa Leo, who won an Oscar for her work in David O. Russell’s 2010 drama The Fighter, has signed with APA. The actress, who also earned an Academy Award nomination for Frozen River and is an Emmy winner, was previously at ICM Partners. Leo is a favorite of story-driven filmmakers who go to her for more complex roles. She appeared in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 21 Grams, Adam McKay’s The Big Short, Denis Villeneuve’s film Prisoners, and Robert Zemeckis’ Flight. She earned her first Oscar nomination for her role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Frozen River, a role that also snagged her an Independent Spirit Award for best female...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Wes Anderson
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uta#The Royal Tenenbaums#The Meyerowitz Stories#Showtime#Dga#Home#Nbc#Wme#Gang Tyre
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Tommy Kirk, ‘Old Yeller’ star, found dead at his Las Vegas home

Disney child star Tommy Kirk was found dead in his home, according to reports. He was 79. The actor was known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller.”. A neighbor found his body Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected at the time of discovery.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Page Six

Brittany Murphy doc: ‘She was in so much pain’ before mysterious death

Brittany Murphy’s mysterious 2009 death still baffles fans 12 years later and the upcoming HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” reveals many new details surrounding the “Clueless” star’s untimely, sudden passing. According to People, the doc will detail her relationship with her late husband, British producer Simon Monjack. Murphy...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

CBS Rebooting Unexpected Comedy Series

Drop Dead Diva is resurrecting, but this time around, a man will be in the lead role...sort of. The show's creator/executive producer Josh Berman is rebooting the show with a gender-related spin. Deadline exclusively reports that the new series, Drop Dead Dave, is an hour-long series currently in development at CBS, a remake of the original Lifetime dramedy with new characters.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy