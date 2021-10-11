Ben Stiller Signs With UTA

Ben Stiller Courtesy of Getty Images for Carnival In Cannes

Ben Stiller and his Red Hour production banner have signed with UTA in all areas.

Stiller’s credits include major feature franchises like Meet the Parents, Night at the Museum, the animated Madagascar films and Zoolander, as well as critically acclaimed indies like Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories. Stiller’s global box office total is nearing $3 billion in ticket sales.

The Red Hour banner, which Stiller launched in 1988, has credits that include Tropic Thunder, the Zoolander films and Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, the latter of which earned Stiller a DGA award. Upcoming projects include Home for NBC, which Stiller will direct and executive produce, and High Desert for Apple TV+.

The multihyphenate is currently in postproduction on the Apple workplace thriller Severance, which he directs and executive produces.

Stiller was repped by UTA earlier on in his career and is rejoining the agency from WME. He will continue to be represented by ID-PR and Gang Tyre.