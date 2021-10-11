Emporia police use stun gun on man who enters police station with knife

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia police officers say they were forced to use a stun gun on a man in the lobby of the police station after he entered the building with a knife in what officers referred to as an “emotional crisis.”

Authorities said the man entered the lobby around 9 a.m. Monday.

A negotiator with the Emporia Police Department began talking to the man and asked him to surrender the knife. Officers were able to get the knife but then they say the man attempted to run. Officers used a stun gun to stop him.

Officers eventually were able to successfully stop the man with an additional stun gun.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to police charges will be filed later.

