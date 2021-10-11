CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, KS

Emporia police use stun gun on man who enters police station with knife

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUnBj_0cNpGCo100

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emporia police officers say they were forced to use a stun gun on a man in the lobby of the police station after he entered the building with a knife in what officers referred to as an “emotional crisis.”

Authorities said the man entered the lobby around 9 a.m. Monday.

Seeking solutions: Addressing mental health, substance abuse and homelessness in Wichita

A negotiator with the Emporia Police Department began talking to the man and asked him to surrender the knife. Officers were able to get the knife but then they say the man attempted to run. Officers used a stun gun to stop him.

Officers eventually were able to successfully stop the man with an additional stun gun.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to police charges will be filed later.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Arrest made in drive-by shooting of 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police made an arrest in a drive-by shooting earlier this week that injured an 11-year-old girl. Twenty-five-year-old Byron Monroe Purcell was arrested Thursday According to arrest records, Purcell is booked in the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, among other charges. Police said the girl […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Wichita motorcyclist gets leg amputated after crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Sedgwick County Courthouse Police Officer Humberto Estrada, was involved in a crash Saturday, Oct. 9. According to law enforcement, it started with a chase in Kingman County and ended with the fleeing driver hitting Estrada in west Wichita. Estrada was at a stoplight at the intersection of 119th and Kellogg […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Bonner Springs Police Department names new feline officer

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Mover over, K-9 Unit! The Bonner Springs Police Department has named a new feline officer. Officer Ilene was sworn in Monday at Bonner Springs PD. Ilene has been in training since she was just a few weeks old. She was rescued by Bonner Animal Rescue after being hit by a lawnmower, […]
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Homelessness#Mental Health#Ksn Tv
KSN News

KSN News

1K+
Followers
543
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy