CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs LG Joe Thuney played Week 5 game with a fractured hand

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXjjO_0cNpG9F500

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills left the team battered and bruised with a number of injuries to key players.

Typically, when you hear that a player has broken something, you expect that it’ll keep them out for some time. That wasn’t the case for Chiefs LG Joe Thuney. After the game, we learned that Thuney had suffered a fractured hand during the course of the game.

On Monday morning, we learned that he played nearly the entire game against the Bills with his injury. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Thuney broke his hand on the first series of the game. He put a cast on the injured hand on the sidelines and went back out there to play the entire game, not missing a single snap in the process.

“He had that throughout the game,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters on Monday. “He didn’t miss any plays as we went forward there. He actually did a pretty good job in there.”

That’s an incredible display of toughness from the Chiefs’ high-priced free agent left guard, but it shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Thuney played 975 NFL snaps before he missed his first snap. During his five-year career with the New England Patriots, he never missed a game.

Another remarkable part about this? Thuney was basically perfect during the game protecting Patrick Mahomes during the game. He was allowed just one pressure on 37 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He had a harder time in the ground game, but that’s to be expected given the injury.

Even though Thuney is due for more tests on his fractured hand today, I’d be shocked if he didn’t try to play through the injury. I’d expect him out there with some sort of cast or club on his hand moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Cutting 1 Of Their Wide Receivers

The emergence of Josh Gordon has officially allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to move on from one of their other wide receivers. On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City is releasing wide receiver Daurice Fountain. “Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Daurice Fountain, per source,” Fowler said. “KC...
NFL
FanSided

NFL insider touts potential trade between Panthers and the Chiefs

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler touted the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs as potential trade partners before the 2021 deadline. The Carolina Panthers are clearly willing to do whatever it takes from a personnel standpoint in pursuit of putting together a competitive roster. General manager Scott Fitterer‘s aggressiveness in the trade market has been notable since his arrival from the Seattle Seahawks, with the likes of cornerback duo C.J. Henderson and All-Pro Stephon Gilmore joining the organization over the last month.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s shocking admission after Chiefs’ 1-2 start

The Kansas City Chiefs used to never lose in September during the Patrick Mahomes era, but they lost their last two games of the month to drop to 1-2 on the young 2021 season. Both games came down to the wire, with uncharacteristic turnovers hurting them in the fourth quarter in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA Today

10 Eagles who need a big game against the Chiefs in Week 4

The Eagles are set to kick off three straight matchups against stout competition starting with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Philadelphia will need to keep up with the Chiefs on offense, while not getting run out of Lincoln Financial Field defensively. Here are 10 Eagles who need big performances...
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs played in 2 of the greatest revenge games in NFL history

There’s a pretty fantastic revenge game coming up in prime-time during the NFL’s Week 4 slate. A 44-year-old Tom Brady is set to make his triumphant return to Foxborough, Massachusetts. He’ll be leading the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against his former team, the New England Patriots. It’s his first time facing his former team since leaving as a free agent during the 2020 offseason.
NFL
FanSided

Bills vs Chiefs Odds and Prediction for Week 5 NFL Game

The Buffalo Bills are clicking on all cylinders heading into their Sunday Night Football clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Buffalo has responded to its season-opening loss with three straight wins by 20-plus points, including a 40-0 shellacking of the Houston Texans on Sunday. Now the Bills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Nfl Network#The New England Patriots#Pro Football Focus
chatsports.com

Chiefs open as slight favorites for Week 5 game against Bills

And just like that, it is time for the AFC championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs will host the Bills in Week 5 on Sunday Night Football, with Kansas City being a -2.5 favorite against Buffalo. Sunday’s 42-30 win over the Philadelphia Eagles marked...
NFL
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

The Eagles were dealt a tough loss last week against the Dallas Cowboys. They will now have a tougher challenge ahead of them as they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Philadelphia. The Chiefs were a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last year but came up short against Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they are in an unfamiliar position with a below .500 record. The Eagles will get an opportunity hand them their third straight loss come early Sunday afternoon. This article will give a preview of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Eagles are important but Week 4 is not a ‘must-win’ game

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs face an important game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a solid chance to right the ship after some early frustrations. It’s a good opportunity to get back some championship swagger. What it is not, however, is a “must-win” game. It’s understandable that...
NFL
the buffalo bills

NFL analysts | Bills at Chiefs game predictions | Week 5

MDS's take: Sunday Night Football gets the best game of the week, with the Bills, who have been absolutely dominant against subpar quarterbacks the last three weeks, finding that it's not so easy to dominate against Patrick Mahomes. MDS's pick: Chiefs 27, Bills 20. Florio's take: The Bills are currently...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney won’t practice Wednesday

The Chiefs will practice without a couple of their offensive starters on Wednesday. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters before practice that neither wide receiver Tyreek Hill nor left guard Joe Thuney will take part in the session. Hill injured his quad during last Sunday night’s loss to the...
NFL
FanSided

Chiefs have options behind banged up Thuney

The Kansas City Chiefs made huge splashes this offseason in an effort to rebuild their offensive line, but for the first time all season, it appears that the team will make a lineup change among their starting five. At left guard, newcomer Joe Thuney suffered a hand fracture against the...
NFL
kshb.com

Hill, Thuney return to practice Friday; Jones, Ward, Bell out for Washington game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least three players in Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Coach Andy Reid said Friday defensive tackle Chris Jones (wrist), cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell (back) will all be out Sunday. None of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy