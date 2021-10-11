Ancona's Flash Sale Monday and Pre-holiday Shopping Inside Nod Hill Brewery
Flash Sale Monday: 2016 Chateau Billeron Bouquey Saint Emilion. Today's Flash Sale Monday is quite special. Does anyone love Bordeaux as much as I do? Raise your hand. Well... if you do, you're in luck because today we're featuring Chateau Billeron Bouquey Saint-Emilion- an exceptional find from the top-rated 2016 vintage. You have 24 hours to shop it, once the 24 hours pass, the offer is gone!news.hamlethub.com
