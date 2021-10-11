CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zane Grothe Joins Auburn Swimming Staff as Volunteer Assistant

By Braden Keith
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

2018 Pan Pacs champion Zane Grothe will return to his college alma mater Auburn as a volunteer assistant coach. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. U.S. Open Record holder and 2018 Pan Pacs gold medalist Zane Grothe has joined the swimming coaching staff at Auburn as a volunteer assistant. The new position will bring him back to the school where he swam as a collegiate athlete from 2010 through 2014 before moving to Bloomington, Indiana to train with the post-graduate group at Indiana University.

