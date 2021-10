As MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) stock hits new multi-year highs, many investors are likely wondering whether or not the company is worth betting on at this time. The casino industry was hit hard last year and is slowly getting back on its feet, yet it remains to be seen just how quickly the business will return to pre-pandemic levels. There are also some question marks about MGM China, which could be subject to new operating restrictions enforced by the Chinese government going forward. On the other hand, pent-up demand for Las Vegas travel and moves into online sports betting could be just what MGM Resorts needs to get back on the right side of lady luck.

