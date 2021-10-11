CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Fall colors to invade soon

By Warren Sears
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall brings beautiful vibrant colors to many parts of the United States. As of October 5, the higher elevations and northern latitudes experienced peak colors, with some spots in the mountains, New England and northern Midwest sailing past their peak season. As for the state of Kansas, a few spots in the northeast and far western part of the state experience patchy conditions, with the majority of the state still seeing minimal changes so far.

