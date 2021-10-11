KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Fall colors to invade soon

About 2/3 of Minnesota is either at peak, or past peak for the fall foliage, typical though by now. If you are heading up north to take in the past peak colors, grab the coats! Locally, we aren't peaking just yet, but getting closer & closer. I'm sure many of your fall leaves are on the ground following the stronger wind we felt Wednesday & early on Thursday. Look for a great weekend to get out & do a little yard clean-up!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO