Where to find Elk in New World
There are multiple creatures you can find in New World that you’re going to need to harvest for valuable resources, or you need to eliminate to complete quests at your settlement’s job board. One of the more notable creatures you’ll need to find is Elk. These animals are a bit more challenging to locate, but finding them is significant to complete several of the quests or obtain venison, a useful meat resource you can use in several cooking recipes. This guide will share all Elk locations in New World.www.gamepur.com
