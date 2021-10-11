CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Column: How 'traditional' CT became a hub for Modernist architects like the 'Harvard 5'

By Duo Dickinson
trumbulltimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWedged between the colossus of New York City and New England’s capital, Boston, Connecticut was declared “a land of steady habits” in 1827, by Boston’s own Commercial Gazette. That branding extends to the common perception that Connecticut’s architecture is as exciting as vanilla ice cream. It then may surprise some that Connecticut is actually home to some of the most fertile fields of expression in Modern Architecture.

www.trumbulltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Griswold, CT
City
Guilford, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Johnson
Person
Eero Saarinen
Person
Marcel Breuer
Person
Le Corbusier
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy