Bay County hosting public hearing on proposed 2022 budget

BAY CITY, MI - Bay County residents will get a chance to share their thoughts on what could become the 2022 budget for the county. A public hearing will be held as a part of the Tuesday, Oct. 12 Bay County Board of Commissioners meeting regarding the recommended 2022 county budget. The meeting will start at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Commission Chambers on the Fourth Floor of the Bay County Building at 515 Center Avenue. The public hearing is listed early on in the agenda as the first item of business after the regularly scheduled citizen input. The budget can be viewed online by the public.