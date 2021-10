These customized Xbox Series X consoles are being offered as part of a sweepstakes for avid gamers to enter in celebration of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl game that launched last week. The consoles include two limited-edition styles that feature Spongebob Squarepants and Leonardo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which are both paired with matching controllers. The consoles are positioned as quite the bright addition to any gamers setup, but are not being made available for purchase and can only be obtained through the sweepstakes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO