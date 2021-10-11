CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Some sunshine and warmth this afternoon

Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChannel 3's Lorin Richardson said to expect some sunshine and warmth on Monday afternoon. She also said she's tracking some potential rain for the middle of the week. Here is her Monday noon forecast.

www.wfsb.com

newsnet5

FORECAST: Summer warmth & storms followed by "Fall"-ing temps

CLEVELAND — Happy Friday!. Plan on scattered storms today. Some could become strong or severe during this afternoon/evening though. We'll have to watch the entire area for afternoon/evening storms. Heavy rain is the biggest threat with localized wind damage. An isolated tornado or two is also possible especially in our eastern communities. The thunderstorm threat comes down tonight, but rain will be increasing in coverage. Expect soaking widespread rain overnight and into Saturday morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Friday, Sunny Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight break from the rain this evening and tonight. With the front stalled just to our southeast, showers will redevelop in the afternoon Friday. Finally the front clears our area and we dry out for the weekend. TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 53. FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 63. SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 59. SUNDAY: SUNNY. HIGH 66.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC4 Columbus

Summer weather ends this weekend, after rain and storms

We enjoyed a true late summer day Thursday, with a record-tying high of 86 degrees (equaling 1897). These readings are 20 degrees above normal for mid-October. The unseasonably warm southwesterly flow of air will become more humid over the next 24 hours, supporting several rounds of showers and storms. The overnight low in the upper […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Warm today, feeling like Fall this weekend & beyond

One last day of warmer above-average with sunshine, but rain arrives tomorrow along with cooler temperatures. We break down your forecast below. This morning we are starting off with areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. High temperatures will be very warm again today reaching the middle 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the Mountains. Expect another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, so it will be great to go to the fair or any other outdoor activities. At night clouds will start to increase as we track the approaching cold front, but we should stay dry for any Friday night plans or football. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with that partly cloudy sky.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Brilliant sunshine and near record warmth round out the week

Dauphin County, PA — Expect brilliant sunshine much of the day today. That's something we haven't seen in a while. To make it even better, highs will be around 80 making it still feel like summer!. Tonight will be mild with lows around 60 under partly cloudy skies. NEAR RECORD...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Patchy morning fog, then sunshine and 80s to end the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Thursday evening! Today we finally saw the return of sunshine after the dense fog earlier this morning cleared out. The sun helped us warm up into the upper 70s. Tonight, we’ll have lows around 60° with a partly cloudy sky. Some areas of dense patchy fog could impact your Friday morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach area weekend forecast: Cooler temps ahead, sunshine

The Myrtle Beach area is forecast to see mostly sunny days ahead, with low temperatures dropping into the 50s, making for a good weekend to spend outside, according to the National Weather Service. After a sunny skies expected Friday, the area could see a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
providencejournal.com

RI weather forecast: Warmth continues into first part of weekend

Summerlike temperatures and humidity will continue into Saturday before cooler air moves in Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. "Unseasonably warm and humid conditions will continue into Saturday," the Weather Service says in its forecast discussion. "A strong frontal system brings breezy conditions and periods of showers and possible thunder late in the day Saturday into Saturday night."
ENVIRONMENT

