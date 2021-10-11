FORECAST: Some sunshine and warmth this afternoon

One last day of warmer above-average with sunshine, but rain arrives tomorrow along with cooler temperatures. We break down your forecast below. This morning we are starting off with areas of fog and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. High temperatures will be very warm again today reaching the middle 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the Mountains. Expect another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day, so it will be great to go to the fair or any other outdoor activities. At night clouds will start to increase as we track the approaching cold front, but we should stay dry for any Friday night plans or football. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s with that partly cloudy sky.

