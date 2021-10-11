CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kentucky Set to Take on Georgia Without Multiple Key Starters

By Brooks Austin
 4 days ago
Taking on the No. 1 team in the country is always a daunting task, especially on the road. However, doing so without several key starters due to injury, that makes things all the worse.

No. 11 Kentucky heads to Athens Saturday afternoon as 23.5 point underdogs according to SI Sportsbook and they will do so without three key starters according to head coach Mark Stoops.

Their second-leading receiver Josh Ali will be unlikely to play. The sixth-year senior did not play against LSU this previous weekend and likely won't be available this Saturday either.

That's just the beginning, however. Starting defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine is out for the season following a lower-leg injury he suffered Saturday against LSU, a game in which he had two sacks prior to the injury. Oxendine is just a sophomore but had etched a major role in this Wildcat defense.

Oxendine wasn't the only major injury to the defensive front of Kentucky either, defensive tackle Marquan McCall is expected to be out as well. McCall has given Georgia fits over the years standing 6'3, 379 pounds at the nose tackle position. He's a major loss for this Wildcats defense.

