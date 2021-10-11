CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick time, TV set for Tennessee's game at Alabama

Cover picture for the articleAfter coming back home to Neyland Stadium for back-to-back October SEC games, Tennessee will head back on the road to close both the month and the stretch of eight games in as many weeks to start the season. The Vols have Ole Miss coming to Knoxville this week before playing at Alabama in the latest edition of the Third Saturday in October rivalry, being played in Tuscaloosa on the month's fourth Saturday this season. The SEC on Monday finalized the start times and television designations for the games of Oct. 23, and Tennessee's game at Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
This Mac Jones admission about Trevon Diggs is bad news for Pats fans

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem too confident about his upcoming matchup against Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the hottest debate topics in the league ahead of his matchup with Mac Jones and the Patriots. Proponents of Diggs are ready to give him Defensive Player of the Year after five weeks, and naysayers are shredding him apart on social media for his inconsistent coverage.
Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley cancels press conference after student paper reports Caleb Williams, not Spencer Rattler, takes first-team reps

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has once again kept alive a potential quarterback controversy between Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams. The fifth-year coach, fresh off winning the Red River Showdown after benching Rattler for Williams, canceled the Sooners' regularly scheduled news conference with media on Wednesday. The move came after Oklahoma's student newspaper, the OU Daily, reported earlier in the day that Williams had taken first-team reps in practice.
Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
