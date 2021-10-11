Kick time, TV set for Tennessee's game at Alabama

After coming back home to Neyland Stadium for back-to-back October SEC games, Tennessee will head back on the road to close both the month and the stretch of eight games in as many weeks to start the season. The Vols have Ole Miss coming to Knoxville this week before playing at Alabama in the latest edition of the Third Saturday in October rivalry, being played in Tuscaloosa on the month's fourth Saturday this season. The SEC on Monday finalized the start times and television designations for the games of Oct. 23, and Tennessee's game at Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.