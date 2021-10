A few years back, IT experts and leaders predicted that AI is going to be a major part of our futures, and today, it is here in our living rooms, cars, in our pockets. It is a part of our daily lives and its influence would continue to affect our lifestyles in the coming years. As the technological advancements and innovations have continued to expand their roles in our lives, we have started wondering what level of trust we can place in these AI systems and how AI development companies can build trust in AI solutions?

