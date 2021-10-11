Tennessee LB Juwan Mitchell to miss rest of season
Tennessee will be without linebacker Juwan Mitchell the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The transfer from Texas, who led the Longhorns in tackles in 2020 and joined the Vols in the summer, missed three of the past four games, only playing in the loss at Florida late last month, and head coach Josh Heupel announced Monday at his weekly press conference that he will be sidelined for the remaining six games. Mitchell had eight tackles in three games this season.247sports.com
Comments / 0