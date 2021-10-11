Alabama vs. Tennessee: Week 8 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 5 Alabama’s home game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 23, will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide and Volunteers will meet for the 104th overall time next week. Alabama leads the Third Saturday in October rivalry, 58-37-8, and has won 14 straight games, including last year’s meeting in Knoxville, Tenn., by a score of 48-17. The Tide came away with a 35-13 win in Tuscaloosa two years ago, which is where next Saturday’s matchup will take place.247sports.com
