Alabama vs. Tennessee: Week 8 kickoff time, TV channel announced

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 5 Alabama’s home game against Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 23, will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday morning. The Crimson Tide and Volunteers will meet for the 104th overall time next week. Alabama leads the Third Saturday in October rivalry, 58-37-8, and has won 14 straight games, including last year’s meeting in Knoxville, Tenn., by a score of 48-17. The Tide came away with a 35-13 win in Tuscaloosa two years ago, which is where next Saturday’s matchup will take place.

247sports.com

247Sports

Georgia football features Zac Brown Band in 'GA Clay' trailer for Kentucky game

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road and take the field Saturday to face Kentucky in its fourth Top 25 matchup of the 2021 season. On Friday, the Bulldogs video team has released a video trailer for the conference matchup. This 102-second feature, titled 'GA Clay,' is narrated by Zac Brown and features a new Zac Brown Band song while showcasing gameday in Athens, Ga.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Key Matchups: Georgia hosts Kentucky

There are a lot of things that go into winning a football game. Talent plays a key role, as does execution. There's also discipline and composure and many other factors. But one of the most underrated aspects is matchups. Sometimes a team that may be overmatched when it comes to overall roster talent may give a team fits or pull off an upset because it has some key matchup advantages.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Behind enemy lines: Q&A with Florida beat writer

LSU (3-3, 1-2) and No. 17 Florida (4-2, 2-2) meet at 11 a.m. CT in Baton Rouge for their annual matchup. Geaux247 went behind enemy lines with longtime UF insider and beat writer Bob Redman for some intel on the Gators ahead of the conference clash. Geaux247: What does Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

GoVols247 staff picks: No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee

Every week throughout this season, GoVols247’s Patrick Brown, Ryan Callahan, Grant Ramey and Wes Rucker will make their predictions for the biggest games in college football — focusing on the Southeastern Conference and top-25 teams — and, of course, weigh in on how Tennessee will fare. If you weren’t able...
TENNESSEE STATE
