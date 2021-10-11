CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

The Top Women In Leadership Podcasts

By Joanne Mantis
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasting has become a very popular way of obtaining information. When Covid19 hit, technology started to take over almost every industry. In addition, with many people working from home, podcasts became a way for people to stay updated on the topics they are interested in without taking too much time of their day away from their priorities and responsibilities. One exciting topic in podcasting is women in leadership. Below, we will look at the top women in leadership podcasts as featured in an article on Feedspot.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Meet the Women Entrepreneurs Teaching a Master Class in Leadership

I am on, as we so often are these days, a Zoom call. I sit on the board of a new think tank that supports global entrepreneurship, the nonprofit arm of a just-founded holding company, and we are gathered for our first real meeting. After an hour and a half of throat clearing and blue-sky babble from the pixelated sea of largely European male faces -- industrialists, scions of well-to-do families, lifetime diplomats, even former heads of state -- an African American woman commands the call.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Fuel for the Soul with John Giftah Podcast tops the Podcast charts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI/Heylin Spark): The Fuel for the Soul with John Giftah Podcast is among the top 2.5% of all Podcasts globally and is trending in several countries. Ranked No. 1 Christian Podcast in India, it's a hub for short Inspirational sermons, Bible studies, Christian Discussions, and...
RELIGION
talesbuzz.com

Advice From Powerful Women on Techsetters Podcast

Cohosts Jenny Wang and Samantha Wiener with Techsetters guest Alexia Bonatsos, startup investor and former editor-in-chief of TechCrunch. Sam and Jenny are the cohosts of Techsetters, a podcast produced by Karlie Kloss and Kode With Klossy. This piece reflects their own opinions and not necessarily those of the Kode With Klossy team. Listen to the first and second season of Techsetters on Apple Podcasts. The third season of the podcast will be hosted live soon.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Women Leaders
TravelDailyNews.com

IAEE Women’s Leadership Forum held in Baltimore with great success

DALLAS – The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) hosted more than 100 attendees at its signature Women’s Leadership Forum held 22-23 September 2021 in Baltimore, Md. The two-day event featured sessions tailored to meet the needs of women at all stages of their career. “This event offers a...
JOURNALISM
healthcareittoday.com

CIO Podcast – Episode 17: Daniel Barchi on The COVID Experience and Military Leadership Lessons

For the 17th episode of the CIO podcast hosted by Healthcare IT Today, we sat down with Daniel Barchi, Chief Information Officer at New York-Presbyterian. Barchi has one of the most interesting backgrounds of anyone we’ve had on our CIO podcast. His career started in the military and led to him being CIO of one of New York’s important healthcare organizations, New York-Presbyterian.
MILITARY
drugstorenews.com

2021 Top Women event closes with panel on fostering future women leaders

Watch video of the panel that closed DSN’s third annual Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty event. DSN’s third annual Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty concluded Thursday with a panel of leading retail executives who discussed various elements of growing a career as a woman in the industry.
WALGREENS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Guest column: Top five ways to storm-proof your leadership

Residents of many parts of the U.S. are engaged in storm-readiness during these vulnerable hurricane months. We engage in an annual ritual of preparation that includes gathering bottled water, batteries, candles, canned and paper goods, important documents, and updating evacuation plans. Why is this relevant to leadership? Because leaders are...
TAMPA, FL
WWD

On Leadership, M.M. LaFleur CEO Says ‘Men Should Lean Out’ Instead of Calling on Women to Lean in More

Click here to read the full article. While women have often been called on to lean in when it comes to their leadership, M.M. LaFleur founder and chief executive officer Sarah LaFleur believes the onus can’t all be on them. “I am a huge fan of men leaning out,” she said during a discussion on the “Power of Pursuit” moderated by WWD executive editor Tara Donaldson during a recent Women in Power event highlighting the inaugural WWD and FN 50 Most Powerful Women. It’s both about companies un-gendering the playing field and making space for more than just those who have...
BUSINESS
Aiken Standard

Women Today: Young girls in Aiken are learning leadership skills in Girl Scouts

The Girl Scouts empower young girls and teach them to be leaders in the Aiken community. “Girl Scouts overcome barriers by building their confidence, creativity and resilience," said Karen Kelly, vice president of marketing and communications. "They learn to embrace risks and challenges by trying new things and taking on exciting adventures, preparing them to lead happy, successful lives.”
AIKEN, SC
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
washingtoninformer.com

Learning Life Lessons in ‘Teenage Dick’

Washington, D.C.’s regional theater season this year is highlighted by Woolly Mammoth’s production of “Teenage Dick,” based on Shakespeare’s “Richard III.”. Before the play began, Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly Mammoth’s artistic director, appeared on stage enthusiastically welcoming the audience to this first production in the theater’s 2021-2022 season. “This is...
WASHINGTON, DC
Benzinga

Armed with New Leadership, Top Draw Animation is Poised for the Future

They’ve pretty much seen (and animated) it all. With a combined 72 years in business, and a client roster which includes some of the most beloved and celebrated entertainment companies all over the world, Wayne and Stella Dearing have continued to operate Top Draw Animation as a world-class production studio in the heart of the Philippines bringing to life some of the most iconic animated series in entertainment history.
TV & VIDEOS
calbaptist.edu

Lecturer talks about working toward equality for women in leadership

Riverside, Calif. (Oct. 13, 2021)—Men and women have God-given qualities that they should be allowed to use to bless others, regardless of their gender, Dr. Heather Williams told an audience at California Baptist University on Oct. 12. “God would not have given you gifts, talents and strengths for you not...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IndieWire

‘Work in Progress’: Abby McEnany on Season 2, Mental Health, and the Trouble with Therapists

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Work in Progress” Season 2.] The second season of Showtime’s “Work in Progress,” overseen Abby McEnany and collaborator Lilly Wachowski, not only grows on what the show planted in its first season, but also deepens the roots of what came before. The series, which revolutionized the types of queer stories that TV can tell, focuses on the character of Abby (played by McEnany), a fat, queer dyke (her words!), her circle of friends, her tumultuous love life, her ongoing psychological struggles, and in Season 2, a global pandemic. Last season saw Abby in the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy