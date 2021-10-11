Prince Charles says his Aston Martin sports car, gifted to him on his 21st birthday by the Queen, runs on white wine and cheese

Prince Charles with his vintage blue Aston Martin, which he told the BBC was powered by surplus wine. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Charles told the BBC his Aston Martin car ran on fuel partly sourced from wine and cheese.

He said his views on protecting the environment were once widely ridiculed.

The future king also expressed a deep worry for the world he will leave his grandchildren.

Prince Charles' vintage Aston Martin sports car is partly powered by cheese waste and surplus wine, he told the BBC's climate editor, Justin Rowlatt, in an interview that aired on Monday.

In the interview, filmed in a garden he said he planted at Balmoral to honor the birth of Prince George, Charles described the practical ways he was incorporating his passion for the environment into everyday life. One of those ways, he said, was converting the fuel source for the vintage car, which the Queen gave him on his 21st birthday.

"My old Aston Martin, that runs now on waste products," he said. "It runs on - can you believe this - surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process."

Charles driving his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Diana. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Charles told The Telegraph last year that he'd insisted Aston Martin engineers find him an alternate fuel source and was initially met with some pushback.

"The engineers at Aston said, 'Oh, it'll ruin the whole thing,'" he said.

"I said, 'Well I won't drive it then,' so they got on with it and now they admit that it runs better and is more powerful on that fuel than it is on petrol," he added.

His Aston Martin is also not the only royal mode of transport he's managed to convert: He told The Telegraph he'd battled to change the royal train to run on used cooking oil.

Charles, who Rowlatt said first mentioned environmental issues in 1970, said in the latest interview that he found it interesting that after being "rather ridiculed for so long," he was being asked to speak about the climate crisis.

Charles said he'd been ridiculed for his environmental views. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

"I was accused of being anti-science," Charles said. "It wasn't much fun, as you can imagine."

He described himself as a realist who thinks it's taken the world "far too long" to make climate concerns mainstream. It's time for world leaders to stop talking and "get action on the ground," something he's been trying to make happen for the past 40 years, he told Rowlatt.

Charles added that he was "deeply worried" about the world he will leave behind for his grandchildren.

"Why do you think I've done this for all these years? Because I've minded about - and always have done - the next generations," he said. "I've been doing this really to make sure my children, your grandchildren and everybody else's have some future."

Representatives for Clarence House and Aston Martin did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.