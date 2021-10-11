CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ Sells Out Globally; Anthony Hopkins & Zen McGrath Join Cast

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Embankment and Cross City have sold out on The Son , Florian Zeller ’s second feature following the Oscar winning The Father .

Joining the previously announced deal with Sony Pictures Classics for the U.S., China and multiple international territories, are: UK, Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia & Iceland (STX), Canada (Elevation), France (Orange), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Sun), CIS (Exponenta), Japan (Kino), Australia & New Zealand (Transmission), Airlines (Echo Lake), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Empire), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Korea (Green Narae).

Filming has now wrapped on the movie, with Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins having joined the cast, which was previously announced as featuring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern.

Producers are Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie, Christophe Spadone and Zeller.

The film is again adapted from a Zeller stage play, forming a trilogy with his plays The Father and The Mother . The Son follows Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath).

