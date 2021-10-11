CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi accepts inaugural Women for Peace and Security Award

By Luke Gentile
 4 days ago

H ouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi accepted the inaugural Women for Peace and Security Award on Monday at a NATO ceremony in Portugal.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, accepted the award at the 67th Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Thank you to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, to all of you for this wonderful award, which I will display with great pride in the Speaker's Office in the Capitol as a constant reminder and inspiration of the work that you do and the importance of parliaments in the work of security, the economy, governance — the issues that brought us here today," Pelosi said.

"It is exciting to be here to talk about the bipartisanship of multilateralism in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said. "I think it's important to always make that point. Parliaments are important. Bipartisanship is important."

Pelosi reaffirmed the United States's commitment to NATO.

"America's commitment to our trans-Atlantic partnership is proudly, as I say, bipartisan — but it is also ironclad, recognizing that NATO is a pillar of peace and security around the world," she said. "As a former NATO PA member, a key priority for my speakership has always been reaffirming and strengthening America's commitment to NATO."

More women and more people of color make the intelligence community stronger, Pelosi added.

"We talk about our security, we talk about our military, very important, our diplomacy, very important, but also our intelligence aspects of that," she said. "So, I wanted the face of American security to be more about women, people of color, in all of those aspects."

Pelosi saluted the girls and women of Afghanistan and named the one thing she would do if she ruled the world:

"That would be easy," she said. "It would be to prioritize the education of women and girls. It would make the biggest difference not only in their lives, their families, their communities, but to the world."

Comments / 17

Galelyn
3d ago

Oh my god, she is a ducking mafia in with the drug cartels! They will give anyone an award for nothing these days!

9
John Harris
4d ago

Omg she’s one of the problems in this country

24
@NAD
4d ago

Democrats have blood on their hands!!!🤔

22
