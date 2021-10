ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Legislature this year approved a new state office dedicating time and resources to missing and murdered Indigenous people, the first of its kind in the country that advocates hope will be replicated nationwide. The Office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives stemmed from a state task force dedicated to the issue, which recommended the formation of the office in its 2020 report to state lawmakers. It is dedicated to preventing the targeting of Indigenous women, children and two-spirited people. Data compiled by the panel found while Native Americans make up just 1% of Minnesota’s population,...

