CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC-Chapel Hill cancels classes Monday and Tuesday to address mental health issues

By Rodney Overton
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljLs8_0cNpDLrB00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The same day UNC-Chapel Hill student leaders called on the university to cancel classes for at least a day this week for mental health, school officials announced that they would do so.

UNC’s Graduate and Professional Student Government Board on Sunday called on UNC to pause instruction Monday and Tuesday so students can seek help for mental health.

UNC-Chapel Hill reduces COVID-19 testing requirement, brings booster shots to campus

Sunday evening, UNC leaders announced there would be no classes Tuesday.

A UNC news release said two students died on campus during the last month.

The cancellation of classes Tuesday is described “as a step in addressing mental health campus-wide,” a news release said.

Tuesday is being designated Wellness Day.

Graduation ceremony finally held for UNC-Chapel Hill’s class of 2020

“Students are encouraged to use this time to rest and to check in with each other during that day,” a statement from the university said.

“At Carolina, we strive to put our students first in everything we do. We are living in a world that is constantly shifting and changing. We are facing major challenges and the ongoing toll this takes on our health cannot be underestimated. This cannot be solved by one person, or on one day, alone,” Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in a news release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Chapel Hill#Mental Health Issues
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

1K+
Followers
567
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy