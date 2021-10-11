Crashes delay Bozeman Pass travelers

Crashes due to slushy, slick roads are causing Monday morning headaches for drivers on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston.

According to the MDT Road Map, a crash and multiple-vehicle slide-offs at mile marker 319 had closed eastbound lanes and another crash at mile marker 320 closed both east and westbound lanes.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speeds and watch for emergency and maintenance vehicles on the road.

Here's a closer look at what MDT is reporting:

Road Conditions

Road conditions as of 5:52 AM MDT on Monday, October 11:

from 1 mile west to 1 mile west of Jackson Creek-Exit 319 - wet;

from 1 mile west of Hopper-Exit 324 to 1 mile west of Jackson Creek-Exit 319 - slush;

from 1 mile west of Hopper-Exit 324 to 1 mile west of Jackson Creek-Exit 319 - slush;

from 1 mile west of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to 1 mile west of Hopper-Exit 324 - scattered wet;

from 1 mile west of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 to 1 mile west of Hopper-Exit 324 - wet;

from Junction US 89 South-Livingston-Exit 333 to 1 mile west of Junction Interstate 90 Business Route-Livingston-Exit 330 - snow-covered.

Events

