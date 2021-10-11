Man in Kill Devil Hills dies from being struck by car after lying in roadway

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. - A man was pronounced dead after lying in the street and getting struck by a car.

The 36-year-old man was lying in the the northbound travel lane of NC 12 north of First Street around 8:32 p.m. Two cars were approaching the man, a gray 2007 Scion and behind that car was a 1988 BMW 325i.

As the Scion approached, the driver noticed something in the road and swerved in time to avoid hitting the man.

The BMW driver did not. That driver was unable to maneuver to miss the man in time.

The man lying in the road suffered injuries to his right leg and the front of his head. He later succumbed to these injuries at the Outer Banks Hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Investigations revealed that both vehicles were going the speed limit of 35 and alcohol was not a factor for either driver.

The victim has been identified, but his name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department requests anyone who might have been a witness or who has relevant information to contact Det. Mike Sudduth at (252) 449-5350.