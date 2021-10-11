CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES OVER WEEKEND

By KWHI101.7
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were arrested on DWI charges by Brenham Police over the weekend. On Friday, at 10:50 PM, Cpl. Greig responded to the area of South Market and Highway 290 West in reference to a reported hit and run. The caller notified Dispatch that they observed a vehicle strike a column for the overpass and then continue on. Cpl. Greig located the vehicle in the area of Highway 36 South and Highway 290 and observed it had heavy front end damage before conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle. After investigation, Lynette Hammack, 57 of Bellville was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with 3 or more offences and transported to the Washington County Jail. Once at the jail, Hammack assaulted an officer while the blood search warrant was being executed, which resulted in her also being charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer.

