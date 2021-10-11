CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take Your Tastebuds On A Trip With The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Tennessee At Proper Bagel

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 3 days ago

There’s nothing like starting the day with an indulgent breakfast sandwich, and here in Tennessee, there is one spot for a solid morning meal that you can’t miss: Proper Bagel. Although still fairly new to the neighborhood, there’s nothing quite like this local shop that makes bagels fresh daily and serves them with aplomb unheard of at a New York bodega. Learn more about Proper Bagel below and plan your own brunchtime trek to this new spot in Tennessee!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ln5vH_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK4Rn_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKDtU_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjJx9_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESAdq_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318vdn_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vzl4b_0cNpCiiJ00
Proper Bagel - Facebook

What an incredible place to eat! You can find out more about Proper Bagel either at its official website or Facebook page.

