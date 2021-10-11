BRENHAM POLICE MAKE WARRANT ARREST SUNDAY NIGHT
Brenham Police made a warrant arrest Sunday after a traffic stop. Sunday, at 11:40 PM, Cpl. Perez observed a driver in the 2200 block of South Day Street that was operating their vehicle without a seatbelt. Cpl. Perez conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Daisha Liston, 24 of Somerville. A check of Liston through Dispatch revealed that she had two active warrants out of Washington County for Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 from the elderly.kwhi.com
Comments / 0