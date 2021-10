When I was a kid, I went to the YMCA Camp Miller in Sturgeon Lake, MN and I was told there was a witch under the bell in the center of Camp Miller. It seemed like everyone knew about this legend. There were a couple of other legends and stories about things in the camp that you accepted at face value, but now I see they served a purpose. This one kept young boys from running away from camp.

STURGEON LAKE, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO