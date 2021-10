If you go into many stores and supermarkets in New Jersey, you will see most people wearing masks indoors. It's not a rule. It's not even suggested by most of the stores where you see people in masks. Some stores in more rural and sparsely populated areas will have almost no one wearing a mask. Of course, the vast majority of the mask wearers are most likely vaccinated. Most of the people that we've heard of in the last month that have come down with COVID are fully vaccinated.

