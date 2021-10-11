CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Sophie: 'I Love My Boyfriend - But His Kids Are Hard Work'

By Sophie Hermann
Grazia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love my boyfriend… But his kids are hard work. Disclaimer: I’m not a trained relationship expert - so please, take any advice with a pinch of salt. Firstly, don’t you live in England? The home of boarding schools? OK, I’m only slightly joking. I went to three, and I was expelled from two. So make of that what you will.

Mary Jane Brutzman
4d ago

when someone you are dating has childten they are part of them deal so if you don't like then or don't want to do the work and this relationship and find someone with no kids.

Reply(2)
5
Alisha Perry
3d ago

(1) Your boyfriends children were there before you ever was(2) If they are to much work for you then walk away now, before you become toxic to those children

Reply
4
Buddy Rogers
3d ago

He and Baby Mama got to raise the kids. Not your job. Find a guy with less baggage. Stepmom never gets treated right. Most guys cannot afford two families, so you and any kids you have with him are always gonna be in second place. You will end of working to pay his child support. No good.

Reply(1)
3
