CHICAGO (CBS) — We saw it happen time and time again; car after car being towed from a parking lot near the Aragon Ballroom, even though the drivers had paid for parking. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack is investigating what happened. A sign outside the lot near Lawrence Avenue and Broadway says “event parking,” so many of the people who parked there during the Twenty One Pilots concert Thursday night likely assumed their cars would be safe, but that wasn’t the case. “We paid $40, and we were scammed to park here,” Claire Hagan said after her Jeep was towed from the lot. The same...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO