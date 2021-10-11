COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The former sustainability manager for the City of Columbia said Monday that she will seek the mayor's office.

Barbara Buffaloe announced her intent to run in the April election in a Facebook post on a new campaign page. Buffaloe is entering a race with no incumbent after Mayor Brian Treece said last month that he will not seek reelection . Treece is the only person with a campaign committee for the mayor's race registered with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Buffaloe left her position in May after 11 years of working for the city. She cited a need to make more time for family.

In her Facebook post, Buffaloe characterized her campaign as a grassroots operation.

"I am starting this process as I've done most of my projects, with a little help from my friends and this amazing community," she wrote. "There's no 'machine' behind me -- so far it's just me and whoever wants to help out."

Filing for April's city council election opens Oct. 26. Candidates must pick up packets and submit signatures of ward residents in order to file . Seats in wards 3 and 4 are up for election along with the mayor's office.

Incumbent Ian Thomas in the Fourth Ward has also said he will not seek reelection.

The post Former Columbia city official running for mayor appeared first on ABC17NEWS .