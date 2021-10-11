CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEALS Inc. bringing out the stars to help kids

By Melissa Riopka
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Once a year, the stars align for a spectacular event; where you might see a CEO doing the tango, while a doctor takes a pass at the Paso Doble.

Stars Dancing for HEALS turns community leaders into champions for children, with a competition that raises tens of thousands of dollars to provide healthcare to students across Madison County.

It’s a fundraiser for the HEALS, Inc. Started more than 20 years ago, the non-profit provides free medical, dental and optometry services to vulnerable children through their school-based clinics.

The dental and optometry clinics are available for all Huntsville and Madison County children and their siblings at the HEALS site schools.

Through the help of dedicated volunteers and professionals, HEALS has provided some 1,400 dental visits, which include comprehensive exams and cleanings, dental hygiene kits, and needed restorative work.

According to HEALS, 124 patients have received optometry visits. These include full eye exams and prescription for glasses, if needed.

To fund these efforts, the organization relies on grants and fundraisers like Stars Dancing for HEALS. This year’s event is Thursday, November 4. You can “vote” online .

Each dollar raised, equals one vote for the star of your choice .

There are other ways to help , as well. The HEALS clinics are often in need of medical and dental supplies, hygiene kits, new shoes, small toys and more.

If you are interested, or have an organization that would like to help, please call (256) 428-7560 or click here.

