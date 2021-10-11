CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: More Southwest Airlines cancellations as stranded passengers try to find way home

By Hector Mejia
8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 30 flights — most of them Southwest Airlines flights — were canceled this morning as passengers remained stranded after a frustrating weekend at McCarran International Airport.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that Southwest canceled about 360 flights nationwide and 1,000 others were delayed

The widespread interruption in service began shortly after the pilots union asked a federal court on Friday to block the airline’s order that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. But both the company and the union said employees are not conducting a sickout to protest the order.

Southwest canceled more than 1,900 flights nationwide over the weekend, according to AP.

“Oh, man, to put it lightly … it’s torture,” said passenger Jeremy Walsh.

“I hate to complain because I’m sure things are worse for others, but I mean Southwest obviously canceled flights last minute. I guess they couldn’t get crew in,” Walsh said.

Passengers were filling in the blanks as the airline continued to blame the cancellations on severe weather in other parts of the country and an “air traffic management” program.

The airline was issuing travel vouchers for stranded passengers.

We found frustrated and stranded passengers at the baggage claim area on Sunday. Many of those left behind told us they couldn’t get flights home until Tuesday at the earliest.

Other airlines are booked solid, and some flights were triple the price people had originally paid.

“It’s got to be a terrible burden and a terrible inconvenience for folks,” said passenger Michael Tino. “I’m exhausted. This bag weighs about 60 pounds I would estimate. It’s been no easy bed of roses for me.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted there were now FAA staffing shortages affecting air traffic control.

“Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place,” the tweet said.

Walsh told us the earliest flight he could get to Pittsburgh wasn’t until Thursday. He had to take a flight to Cincinnati on Wednesday and then drive from there. He got a $200 voucher from Southwest Airlines.

Other passengers said they tried to take a rental car to a nearby airport, such as Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), but they had trouble with that, too.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

CBS Boston

American Eagle Jet Returns To Logan Airport After Bird Strike

BOSTON (CBS) – A plane on its way to Washington, D.C., from Boston was forced to return to Logan Airport when it hit a bird. The American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways landed safely just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, moments after taking off. Flight 4696 landed without incident and returned to the gate where maintenance crews inspected the plane. There were 76 passengers and four crewmembers onboard the Embraer ERJ-175. There are no reported injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
The Independent

Southwest CEO says Biden forced Covid vaccine mandate on them after days of flight chaos

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has said that a vaccine mandate has been forced on the company by the Biden administration but that the demand for staff to get the shots has had “zero” effect on delays and cancellations in recent days. Mr Kelly told CNBC that he’s “never been in favour of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate – I’m not in favour of that, never have been. But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all the major airlines, have to have a [vaccine mandate]...
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

DALLAS — (AP) — Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, or 2% of its schedule, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 other flights were running late.
DALLAS, TX
