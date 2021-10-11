757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Undefeated Indian River remains No. 1
The top 15 boys volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .
1. Indian River, 18-0, 1
2. Cox, 14-1, 2
3. Princess Anne, 7-3, 3
4. Ocean Lakes, 5-3, 4
5. Hickory, 12-5, 5
6. Great Bridge, 12-6, 6
7. Warwick, 10-2, 7
8. Green Run, 8-7, 8
9. Kempsville, 8-3, 9
10. Western Branch, 8-3, 10
11. Oscar Smith, 7-6, 11
12. Maury, 10-3, 12
13. Granby, 12-4, 13
14. Woodside, 8-2, 14
15. Gloucester, 6-3, 15
