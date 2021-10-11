CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Undefeated Indian River remains No. 1

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H6KUa_0cNp9eFZ00
Indian River's Beckham Rombaoa (7) sets the ball during a men's volleyball match at Indian River High School on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Indian River defeated Hickory in three sets, increasing Indian Rivers record to 18-0. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

The top 15 boys volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .

1. Indian River, 18-0, 1

2. Cox, 14-1, 2

3. Princess Anne, 7-3, 3

4. Ocean Lakes, 5-3, 4

5. Hickory, 12-5, 5

6. Great Bridge, 12-6, 6

7. Warwick, 10-2, 7

8. Green Run, 8-7, 8

9. Kempsville, 8-3, 9

10. Western Branch, 8-3, 10

11. Oscar Smith, 7-6, 11

12. Maury, 10-3, 12

13. Granby, 12-4, 13

14. Woodside, 8-2, 14

15. Gloucester, 6-3, 15

Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. FDA advisers unanimously back second shot of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted unanimously to recommend regulators authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine to better protect Americans who received the one-dose vaccine. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee backed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Indian River High School#The Virginian Pilot#Western Branch#Woodside#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy