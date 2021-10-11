Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Tepera suggested the Houston Astros may have been stealing signs in the first two games of their American League Division Series matchup. "Yeah. It is what it is. They've obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there," Tepera told reporters, comparing Houston's offensive performance at home versus the road. "It's just, we can say that it's a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid. But that's not really the story, you know? We come here to play. We're going to compete. We're not going to worry about what they're going to do.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO