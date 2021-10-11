Motorcyclist flown to Evansville hospital following crash in Princeton
A Princeton man was flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital Sunday night following a motorcycle crash on South Jefferson. According to news release, a motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Bobby Choate of Princeton was heading southbound on South Jefferson around 10 p.m. when he failed to navigate a curve in the 1200 block. The motorcycle left the road way, struck a mailbox and an earthen embankment, causing the motorcycle to flip.whopam.com
