Princeton, KY

Motorcyclist flown to Evansville hospital following crash in Princeton

By News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Princeton man was flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital Sunday night following a motorcycle crash on South Jefferson. According to news release, a motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Bobby Choate of Princeton was heading southbound on South Jefferson around 10 p.m. when he failed to navigate a curve in the 1200 block. The motorcycle left the road way, struck a mailbox and an earthen embankment, causing the motorcycle to flip.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Caldwell County Hospital#Deaconess Hospital
