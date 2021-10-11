CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

New mom battling COVID needs lung transplant weeks after giving birth

By Yan Kaner
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Ap1Z_0cNp9Axt00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fundraiser has been set up to help a new mom get a lung transplant to see her baby.

Gabriela Acuna, was pregnant when she got COVID-19 in August and things turned for the worst.

“Like so many pregnant women she held off on getting the vaccine until she got the A-OK from her OB,” her sister, Paula Olmeda said. “The week she had her appointment to ask for OB’s blessing, she got Covid. Like so many, she went to the ER asking for help to breathe but she was turned away three times before they had no choice but to take her.”

Due to her pregnancy, Acuna was not put on a ventilator and other necessary methods of treatment because doctors didn’t want to hurt the baby. Her family wasn’t allowed to be by her side because of hospital COVID guidelines.

“Gaby fought and fought for 2 weeks as her family watched helplessly through FaceTime,” Olmeda added. Her last words to my mother were, “’mom, I have nothing for the baby.’ Gaby I’ll get that nursery ready! I’ll take care of it!”

The baby was born healthy on Sept. 13 at 1 pound, 10 ounces.

Shy of Acuna’s 30th birthday, she has been in and out of the hospital. “She has been intubated. She has gotten a tracheotomy, her lungs have collapsed multiple times,” Olmeda said. “She has three chest tubes in her lungs, a cyst on the lungs, and she went through cardiac arrest and by the miracle of God, my sweet sister is still with us. Told you, she was a fighter.”

Acuna is in need of a lung transplant. Her family says she was the perfect candidate. She passed all the necessary tests and her insurance would approve her transplant. In the eleventh hour, Medicaid changed its mind.

“The evening she was going to be airlifted from her hospital in Las Vegas to the hospital in California, we got a phone call,” Olmeda said. “Medicaid denied her last minute. The helicopter arrived at the hospital awaiting her and they let it fly away. It wasn’t until the following day that we learned that Medicaid in the State of Nevada does not approve lung transplants.”

Now the family is trying to raise $2,500,000 so they can pay for this surgery out of pocket and Acuna can see her baby.

To help donate please visit their GoFundMe page.

If insurance does end up covering the various treatments, the family says they will donate the money to another person needing a transplant.

8 News Now reached out to the state health officials and Centennial Hills hospital to see what can be done and we are waiting for a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Arizona woman speaks out after giving birth to 14-pound baby

PHOENIX - People often use the term "big baby" for a variety of reasons, but one Arizona couple can legitimately use the term to describe their newborn!. According to Cary and Tim Patonai, their newborn, Finnley, was born on at Banner Thunderbird Hospital on Oct. 4. Finnley was born at 38 weeks, and weighed in at 14lbs, 1oz.
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated new mom who has never met her premature baby because she was on a ventilator with COVID-19 is DENIED a lung transplant just as she was set to be medevacked for the procedure because Nevada Medicaid refuses to cover it

A new mom who got COVID-19 while she was pregnant - and gave birth to her baby 14 weeks early to save him - was denied a double lung transplant just before she was set to board a helicopter for surgery because her insurance wouldn't pay for it. Day care...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wpde.com

NC woman in coma fighting COVID-19 gives birth to 'miracle baby'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A first-time mother in North Carolina fighting COVID-19 gave birth to her child while on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma -- and she continues to fight for her life in a hospital. Vicky Goodson, 40, texted her sister, Tarisha Leach, on Sept....
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transplants#Giving Birth#Medicaid#Klas
KENS 5

San Antonio mom tests positive for COVID, gives birth to twin girls

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother infected with coronavirus successfully gave birth to twin daughters Monday afternoon following weeks of uncertainty. “We thought, oh my god, what’s going to happen with the girls,” said Yessica Trevino, sister of Wendy Leal, who gave birth to twins. Trevino recalls the fear...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Florida Star

Pregnant Woman Who Needed Double Lung Transplant Survives — And Healthy Baby Too

By Joseph Golder Canadian doctors kept a pregnant woman in urgent need of a double lung transplant alive using life-support equipment developed for COVID-19 patients so that she could give birth. After the birth at 29 weeks of her son Cameron, Candice Cruise received the transplant, medical experts from the University Health Network in Toronto said on Oct. 3. “Physicians […]
New York Post

Mom shares update on son’s viral cancer battle amid COVID

Happy days are here again for a mother whose son underwent chemotherapy to treat his cancer. Kaitlin Burge, 30, revealed that her son Beckett, 6, is now finished with his chemo treatments, has gotten an “all clear” from doctors and is back at school, according to Kennedy News Service. The...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
news4sanantonio.com

Family of woman who died of COVID-19 after giving birth urges people to get vaccinated

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) — A heartbreaking moment captured in time: a newborn baby lying on her dying mother’s chest as her father lays his hand on her frail little body. “It’s kind of like bittersweet because we really wanted this baby, but now she’s not here to share it with me,” said Jonathon Luvender, who thought he still had forever to go with his wife, Brittany, and their two girls.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Philly

Pottstown Mom’s Viral TikTok Of Near-Death Delivery Spreading Awareness About Rare Birth Complication

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Pottstown mom is famous on TikTok with videos of her near-death delivery and the remarkable medical intervention that saved her and the baby. Mom being reunited with her baby for the first time after a death-defying birth, images that have gone viral on TikTok. The delivery at Paoli Hospital was routine until Kayleigh Summers “started screaming that something was wrong with my heart.” Summers, who lives in Pottstown, became an instant social media sensation when she decided to share her story. “I went into cardiopulmonary arrest so my heart stopped and I stopped breathing,” she said. The baby was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
The Independent

New mother dying of Covid denied lung transplant by medical insurance as it’s too expensive

A woman who gave birth to a premature baby and remains in hospital fighting for her life against Covid has been denied a lung transplant by her health insurers.Gabriela Acuna delayed getting vaccinated due to her pregnancy, and caught the virus in August, according to her sister Paula Olmeda. Her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was admitted to hospital with failing lungs and heart.On a GoFundMe page set up by Ms Olmeda, she says her sister’s care was complicated by her pregnancy and the hospital held off using a ventilator and other treatments because of risk to the foetus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

The CDC issued an urgent health advisory for those currently pregnant, planning a pregnancy or breastfeeding on Sept. 29, 2021. The statement reiterated the importance of vaccination in preventing severe illness and death resulting from COVID-19. It also highlighted the wide gap in vaccination rates with pregnant people who are less than half as likely to have been vaccinated than a member of the general public. The CDC advisory also brought attention to the widening racial gaps in vaccination during pregnancy, with less than 16% of Black pregnant females reporting having been vaccinated. As an immunologist who has been studying immune...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KXAN

KXAN

3K+
Followers
626
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy