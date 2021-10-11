CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Oxford stabbing: Family pay tribute to Lee Butler

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man found fatally stabbed in Oxford was "well liked and popular", his family has said. Lee Butler, 39 died at Bayswater Road, Barton on Friday evening after police were called to reports of a stabbing. In a statement, his family said he was a "much-loved son, brother and uncle",...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Cockerham crash: Family pay tribute to motorcyclist

A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a pick-up truck will be "greatly missed", his family have said. Kyle Barlow was seriously injured in the collision on Lancaster Road, Cockerham, at 18:20 BST on Friday. He was taken to hospital where he died the following day. Mr Barlow's...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Oxford: Murder charge after man stabbed to death

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Oxford. Thames Valley Police were called to the stabbing in Bayswater Road, in the Barton area of the city, just before 18:00 BST on Friday evening. Officers found a man in his 30s who died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tributes to man killed in Kings Norton stabbing

A man who died in a fatal stabbing had a "pure soul and contagious energy", his family said. Amin Talea, 20, was found by a passer-by in Middleton Hall Road, Kings Norton, Birmingham, at 21:30 BST on Friday with a stab wound to his abdomen. He died in hospital the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stephen Port: Families pay tribute to murdered men as inquests begin

Families of the victims of serial killer Stephen Port have expressed their heartbreak as inquests began into their deaths. Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were all murdered by Port between June 2014 and September 2015. In 2016, Port was given a whole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Oxford#Reading Crown Court#Bbc South#Instagram
The Independent

Man in his 30s stabbed to death on street in Oxford

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Oxford. Officers were called to the scene in Bayswater Road just after 6pm on Friday. Paramedics and officers attended the scene but the man, believed to be in his 30s, died of his injuries at the scene. Thames Valley Police officers have informed the victim’s next of kin who are being supported following the fatal incident. Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Tragically, as a result of an incident this evening, a man has suffered fatal injuries.“First...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family pay tribute to man who died in Hartcliffe, Bristol

The family of a man found dead at a Bristol tower block have paid tribute to him. Stephen Cadman, 37, was pronounced dead at an address in Bishport Avenue on Thursday 16 September. His family said "Stephen was a good father and friend to many and would always put himself...
U.K.
BBC

Alton murder probe: Bonnie Harwood's family pay tribute

The family of a woman found stabbed to death have said their "hearts have been broken into a million pieces". The body of 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood was found at her home in Aldersey Fields in Alton, Hampshire, on Sunday. Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 31-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family pay tribute to father who died in Nazeing street

A father-of-four found dead in a residential street last month has been described as "the greatest dad" by his family. Jimmy Moore, 33, died in Palmers Grove in Nazeing in Essex at about 07:15 BST on 25 September. Robert Crabtree, 33, of Palmers Grove, Nazeing has been charged with murder...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Sir David Amess: Jo Cox's sister pays tribute to family

Kim Leadbeater, the MP whose sister Jo Cox was murdered in 2016, has paid tribute to David Amess. The Conservative MP died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex. Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.
U.K.
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey 101.5

Hightstown, NJ man convicted for murder of ‘total stranger’ while driving

A Hightstown man was convicted of murder and other offenses related to the shooting death of a woman who was driving along Route 33. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday that Kader Mustafa, 40, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of third-degree endangering another person.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Terry Brown, Charged In Deadly St. Paul Bar Shootings, Was Barred From Possessing A Gun, Documents Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Documents shed more light on one of the two men who have been charged in last weekend’s deadly bar shooting in St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley early Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder. Fifteen people were shot in the melee. Court records show Brown should never have had a gun. He was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order. That is a felony, and he is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Ex-trooper pleads not guilty in motorist's severe beating

A former Louisiana State Police trooper pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal charge in the 2019 video recorded beating of a man whose injuries included a broken jaw and broken ribs. Jacob Brown is charged with “deprivation of rights under color of law” in the beating of Aaron Bowman following a north Louisiana traffic stop. Wednesday’s hearing in Monroe was held via video conference. Brown’s September indictment came amid federal scrutiny of other troopers who punched, stunned and dragged another Black motorist, Ronald Greene before he died in custody. The Greene and Bowman beatings took place...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Gun dealer who shot wife dead during lockdown ‘thought he had Covid and called medics 26 times’

A man who shot his wife dead during lockdown thought he had Covid and had contacted health professionals 26 times, a court has heard.Gun dealer Peter Hartshorne-Jones used a double-barreled shotgun to fire at his wife, Silke, last year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.He shot her twice at close-range at their home in Suffolk on 3 May during the first national coronavirus lockdown, the court heard.The prosecution said 42-year-old Ms Hartshorne-Jones told a neighbour days before she died that her 52-year-old husband “was not good at all and she was finding it difficult”.Peter Gair, the prosecutor, said the defendant...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Lewis Skelton inquest: Hull man unlawfully killed, jury rules

A man carrying an axe who was fatally shot by police was unlawfully killed, an inquest jury has ruled. Lewis Skelton, 31, was shot twice in a Hull street in November 2016 after he failed to respond to police instructions to stop. His family said the jury's decision confirmed what...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Aberdare shooting: Three cleared of attempted murder

Three men have been found not guilty of attempted murder after shots were fired at a house. Oliver Pearce, James Drakes and Ricky Webber, were cleared by a jury at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court. Pearce, 31, and Drakes, 34, previously admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamal Nedd: Three men remanded over Huddersfield car shooting death

Three men have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a shooting. Jamal Nedd, 26, of Fartown, Huddersfield, died after being shot on Ripon Avenue on 19 December. Tabish Ali, 29, of Clare Hill, Cleckheaton, Omar Sattar, 27, of Park Drive, Huddersfield and Hamed Hussain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Bronx woman guilty of robbing Westchester homes while families were at funerals

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — A Bronx woman was found guilty of using obituaries to target homes of families she knew were attending funerals in Westchester County, authorities said Friday. The jury found Latonia Stewart, 30, guilty on six counts of burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, Westchester County District Attorney Miraim Rocah said. Between […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy