Game 4 of ALDS between White Sox and Astros postponed

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday has been postponed due to expected rain. The game, scheduled for 2:37 p.m., will be made up Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday was a scheduled travel day in advance of a possible Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston.

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Anyone up for a players referendum on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa? Here’s how it might work.

Tony La Russa will be back as Chicago White Sox manager if he wants, though he insisted after their playoff exit Tuesday it’s up to management and players to let him know they want him back. Of course, none of them really has a vote. The only one who does is Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, the one who hired La Russa in the first place. Does anyone really believe Reinsdorf is going to get rid of La ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Carlos Correa loves Chicago — and deep-dish pizza — so would the Cubs target the Houston Astros shortstop in free agency? It doesn’t appear likely.

An unexpected day off Monday thanks to a rainy forecast meant Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa spent most of his time in the team hotel. While he focused on relaxing and resting in preparation for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, Correa made sure his day included eating deep-dish pizza. “Every time I come to Chicago, I’ve got to have ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 things to watch for in Game 1 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, including road struggles and the need for a role player to step up

When the first pitch of the American League Division Series is thrown Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Chicago White Sox’s quest for their first World Series title since 2005 kicks off. After finishing atop the the AL Central, the Sox get the Houston Astros, whom they went 2-5 against in the regular season. José Abreu’s status for Game 1 is up in the air after battling ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox turn their attention to the ALDS after wrapping up a 93-win, division-title regular season: ‘Don’t let anybody diminish what we did for six months’

Chicago White Sox players walked out of the dugout and began tossing T-shirts to fans in the stands after Sunday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was a way to acknowledge the support for a memorable regular season. “Even early on when we were (25% of capacity), it always sounded louder,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “A lot of the heroics that this club showed in that first half, ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Tim Anderson and José Abreu on what’s next for the Chicago White Sox after their exit in the ALDS: ‘We’ve got the pieces. It’s just a matter of it being our time.’

Tim Anderson doesn’t think the Chicago White Sox are too far from achieving their goals. “We’ve got the pieces,” the All-Star shortstop said Thursday during a conference call. “It’s just a matter of it being our time. Right now wasn’t our time and we understand that. So we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, come back again next year and hopefully it will be our time. And hopefully ...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

2021 was ‘most difficult year’ for White Sox’ Jose Abreu

For Jose Abreu, the 2021 season was a rough one. It ended badly Tuesday, and he took a physical beating from February to October. “This was the most difficult year of my career with all the things that I had to pass through,” Abreu said through translator Billy Russo on Wednesday, a day after the White Sox were eliminated by the Astros in the American League Division Series.
MLB
CBS Boston

Taking A Moment To Recall The Craziness Of Last Red Sox-Astros ALCS Meeting

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are going to face off in the American League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line. If recent history is any indication, it’s going to be quite intense. A few things have happened since these two teams last met in the ALCS — something about a sign-stealing operation from 2017 getting exposed? We’d have to check the records on that one. But we need not even explore that aspect of this budding rivalry of sorts to recall some craziness from their previous playoff meeting....
MLB

